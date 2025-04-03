OKC Comets Game Notes - April 3, 2025

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (2-3) at Oklahoma City Comets (4-1)

Game #6 of 150/First Half #6 of 75/Home #3 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-RHP Ryan Bergert (0-0, 2.25) vs. OKC-RHP Tony Gonsolin (MLR)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets continue their first home series of the season against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After losing their season-opening game in Sugar Land Friday night, the Comets have won four games in a row, including each of their first two home games in Oklahoma City...OKC last won five consecutive games Aug. 16-22, 2024 when OKC won six games in a row.

Last Game: A nine-run fourth inning propelled the OKC Comets to a 9-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. OKC trailed, 2-0, before nine straight Comets batters reached base to start the fourth inning and went on to score nine runs in the inning. The rally included a two-run double to the wall in center field by Austin Gauthier, a two-run single by Eddie Rosario, a two-run triple by Michael Chavis and a RBI double by Ryan Ward. Two other runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI groundout. Two of El Paso's runs came via solo home runs by Oscar Gonzalez in the fourth and sixth innings.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment...Gonsolin made two appearances for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Spring Training, pitching a combined 3.0 scoreless innings and allowing two hits with three strikeouts before being placed on the 15-day Injured List March 17 with back tightness...Gonsolin spent the 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery and made three September appearances with OKC as part of a rehab assignment, recording 12 strikeouts against two walks over 7.2 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits combined...His last official game with the Dodgers was Aug. 18, 2023 against Miami before he was placed on the IL...Gonsolin was named a 2022 MLB All-Star and in 2020, finished fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting and was named MLB Rookie of the Year by Baseball America ...He has spent his entire career in the Dodgers organization after being selected in the ninth round of the 2016 MLB Draft from St. Mary's College.

Landon Knack is set to piggyback Gonsolin's start and make his first appearance with OKC this season...Knack's season debut occurred March 19 for the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo. He pitched 2.0 scoreless innings, retiring six of seven batters, and earned the win during LAD's 6-3 victory. He was optioned to OKC March 20...Knack split time with OKC and Los Angeles throughout the 2024 season as he was recalled by the Dodgers five times. He made his Major League debut April 17 against Washington and went on to appear in 15 games (12 starts), posting a 3.65 ERA with 69 strikeouts and 18 walks...Knack made three postseason appearances with the Dodgers, including Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium when he limited the Yankees to one run and two hits across 4.0 innings...With OKC last season, Knack went 4-3 with a 3.71 ERA over 68.0 innings and served as the team's Opening Night starter...Knack was selected by Los Angeles in the second round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of East Tennessee State.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 2-0 2024: 10-8 All-time: 62-50 At OKC: 32-20

The Comets and Chihuahuas face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL season in 2025 after facing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...OKC entered the current series having won six of the last seven games overall against El Paso, including five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25...Kody Hoese hit a team-leading five homers and racked up 13 RBI...OKC won the season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season, OKC went 8-4 against the Chihuahuas...Entering tonight, OKC has won eight of the last nine meetings overall against the Chihuahuas going back to last season, as well as eight of the last nine games in Bricktown.

Out of This World: Oklahoma City is officially playing as the Comets for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers rebranded to the Comets in October 2024 with a name that boasts strong ties to Oklahoma. The Comets brand honors Oklahoma native and Hall of Fame center fielder Mickey Mantle, known as the "Commerce Comet." The team's new space theme celebrates Oklahoma's ties to the aerospace industry while also drawing inspiration from the parent club Dodgers' legendary "shooting ball" logo...The Comets name is the sixth in Oklahoma City's Triple-A franchise history, following the Oklahoma City 89ers (1962-97), Oklahoma RedHawks (1998-2009), Oklahoma City RedHawks (2010-2014), Oklahoma City Dodgers (2015-23) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (2024).

Homecoming: Oklahoma City has won its first two home games of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for a second straight season, but also for just the second time in seven seasons since 2018...Oklahoma City won back-to-back games against Albuquerque to open its first home series of the season in 2024 and went on to win five of the six games in the series. Prior to last season, OKC last won its first two home games in 2018 when the team went on to start with a 15-0 record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC has finished with a winning record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark each of the last three seasons, including a 39-36 mark last year, and has finished with a winning home record seven times in nine seasons during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015).

Astronomical: The nine runs scored by Oklahoma City in the fourth inning Wednesday night were the most scored by an OKC team in an inning since also plating nine runs in the eighth inning of a 22-3 win May 9, 2024 at Sugar Land...It was also the most runs scored in one inning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 13, 2023 against Salt Lake when OKC scored nine runs in the first inning of a 17-8 win...The nine runs scored in the game marked a season-high for OKC.

Moonwalkers: Oklahoma City walked 10 times in Wednesday's game, including six times in the fourth inning. Eight different players drew walks in the game, led by two apiece by Eddie Rosario and Hunter Feduccia...OKC last drew 10 walks in a game Sept. 10, 2024 against Tacoma and drew a season-high 14 walks May 9, 2024 in Sugar Land...Feduccia leads OKC with five walks and ranks tied for third in the PCL with a .526 OBP to start the season.

Pitching Payload: The four runs scored by El Paso last night tied the season-high mark by an Oklahoma City opponent as Sugar Land also scored four runs March 28 in the season opener. (However, only three of the four runs last night were earned.) Entering yesterday's game, OKC had allowed two runs or less in each of the previous three games (5 R)...Last night, OKC limited the Chihuahuas to six hits, and through five games this season, Oklahoma City has allowed the fewest hits (29) and second-fewest runs of any PCL team (13) while holding opponents to a .185 batting average. Opponents have been capped at four runs or less and six hits or less in each of the first five games of the season...Opponents have gone 5-for-36 with runners in scoring position through five games (.139) and have been held scoreless in 35 of the first 45 innings of the season. OKC has allowed more than one run in an inning just once so far...Starters/tandem pitchers have allowed just three runs in 26.1 innings with 25 strikeouts.

Early Leaders: Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward both finished with multi-hit games last night, going 2-for-3 each. Rosario reached base four times, including two walks, had two RBI and scored a run. Ward hit a RBI double, walked and scored a run. Both Rosario and Ward have hit safely in four straight games and both lead OKC with seven hits each...Michael Chavis connected on a triple last night and is tied for the team lead with five RBI with Hyeseong Kim, who has a team-leading four extra-base hits.

Seeing Stars: OKC's current roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top three prospects, and three of the organization's top nine prospects, per Baseball America : Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 2), infielder Alex Freeland (No. 3) and pitcher Justin Wrobleski (No. 9). The roster features nine total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster. A total of 16 current players spent at least part of the 2024 season in Oklahoma City and 14 players have previous Major League experience.

On the Brink: Ryan Ward is currently sitting at 199 RBI in his OKC career (264 G). The total ranks sixth in OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998).

