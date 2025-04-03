Isotopes' Explosive Fifth Inning Buries Bees in 17-2 Defeat

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Salt Lake Bees endured a tough night at the plate and on the mound as they fell 17-2 to the Albuquerque Isotopes on Wednesday night. The game quickly slipped away from Salt Lake, with Albuquerque capitalizing on multiple errors and a big fifth inning to put the contest out of reach.

Albuquerque 17, Salt Lake 2

WP: Jack O'Loughlin (1 - 0)

LP: Shaun Anderson (0 - 2)

The Bees started the night with promise as Zach Neto led things off with a single. However, Neto was caught stealing before Gustavo Campero kept the inning alive with a double, but Niko Kavadas' flyout ended the early threat.

Meanwhile, Albuquerque wasted no time getting on the board. After a leadoff walk by Adael Amador and a single from Ryan Ritter, a wild pitch from Salt Lake starter Shaun Anderson allowed Amador to score. A costly fielding error by Carter Kieboom allowed two more runs to cross, giving the Isotopes a quick 3-0 advantage.

The Bees failed to answer in the second and third innings, managing only one hit-a single from Bryce Teodosio. Anderson kept things close until the second inning, when Ritter crushed a solo home run to extend Albuquerque's lead to 4-0.

A disastrous fifth inning all but sealed Salt Lake's fate. With one out and the bases juiced, Aaron Schunk delivered a grand slam off Anderson that put the Isotopes up 9-0. A home run from Braxton Fulford immediately followed, and after a series of hits-including a triple from Zac Veen-the Isotopes plated eight runs in the inning, ballooning the lead to 13-0.

Salt Lake finally broke through in the sixth inning as Gustavo Campero reached on a walk, then scored on a double by Chad Stevens, who came in as a pinch hitter. Scott Kingery followed with an RBI single to make it 13-2. However, that was all the offense the Bees could muster.

Albuquerque tacked on four more runs in the later innings, including a solo home run from Owen Miller and a two-run single from Veen. A wild pitch in the seventh inning added insult to injury, allowing Yanquiel Fernandez to score the 17th and final run for the Isotopes.

Game Notes

After a dominant 15-1 win on Tuesday night, things took a sharp turn for Salt Lake as the Bees suffered a lopsided 17-2 defeat, dropping to 2-3 on the season.

All three of Salt Lake's losses have come when allowing 10 or more runs, with the Bees being outscored 40-7 in those setbacks.

Scott Kingery extended his hitting streak to five games with a single in the sixth inning, bringing his season total to 10-for-22 (.454). However, his scoring streak ended at four games.

Gustavo Campero reached base three times, going 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, and a run scored. Like Kingery, Campero has hit safely in all five games, posting an 8-for-22 (.363) start to the season.

Bryce Teodosio recorded Salt Lake's only multi-hit performance, going 2-for-3 with his first double of the year.

Chad Stevens made his 2025 Bees debut in a pinch-hit appearance, driving in Salt Lake's first run of the game. Stevens, who appeared in 27 games for the Bees last season, spent 2024 with five different teams, beginning with the Houston Astros' Double-A affiliate, Corpus Christi, before joining the Angels organization and climbing through the system.

Shaun Anderson got the start on the mound, matching his season-high with five innings pitched. He allowed seven hits and nine runs-though only three were earned-while striking out six.

Albuquerque entered the game with just four total runs scored on the season but exploded offensively against Salt Lake. The 17 runs allowed by the Bees were their most since a 20-6 loss to Oklahoma City on Sept. 18, 2024.

Up Next

Salt Lake will jump right back onto the diamond on Wednesday for an early start at 12:05 PM as the Bees look to take the upper hand in game three of the series.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.