Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/3 @ Reno

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castano (1-0, 0.00) vs. Reno RHP Billy Corcoran (NR)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MLB.TV/MiLB.TV (MiLB Free Game of the Day) RADIO - KIXI

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, announce the following roster moves:

ADD RHP Emerson Hancock - Optioned to Tacoma

Today's Game Notes, Starting Lineups and updated roster are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Bounced back with a 5-1 victory over Reno on Wednesday night...Blas Castano tossed 4.0 shutout innings to start the game, extending his scoreless streak to 7.1 scoreless innings to open the season...The Rainiers pounded out eight hits in the first three innings, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead...the first four batters of the game reached base, including Harry Ford, who led off the game and scored three of Tacoma's five runs...Tyler Locklear drove in another run in the fourth inning, ripping a double off the center field wall, making it 5-0...Locklear finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI...the bullpen combination of Adonis Medina, Hagen Danner and Casey Legumina allowed an unearned run in the final 5.0 innings to secure the win.

GET THE KEYS, START THE FORD : Harry Ford led off the game for the Rainiers on Wednesday, marking the first time that a catcher led off the game for Tacoma since Rob Johnson did so on May 27, 2007 at Tucson and just the third time a catcher has led off for Tacoma since 2005...Ford went 1-2 with three walks and three runs scored...Ford has led off 154 of the 360 games he's played in his career...in those 154 games as the leadoff batter, Ford has hit .258/.398/.397 with 14 home runs and 113 walks to 151 strikeouts.

PRELIMINARY PITCHING REPORT: Through the first five games, Rainiers pitching has led the way, sporting a 2.25 ERA, the second-lowest through the club's first five games since 2005, including the 11 earned runs allowed are also the second-fewest allowed through five games, trailing only the 2006 Rainiers, who allowed seven runs in their first five games...the 35 hits allowed are tied for the third-fewest through the first five games in the last 20 years.

STARTERS ARE SHOVING: Rainiers' starters have gotten off to a great start in 2025, owning a 1.23 ERA (22.0 IP/3 ER), the the second-lowest in Triple-A among teams that have played five games...they are one of three Triple-A teams that have yet to give up a home run from the starting rotation (min five games)...the five walks allowed by starters are the third-fewest in the circuit among teams who have played at least five games, as well...The Rainiers join OKC as the only Triple-A clubs (min. five games) whose starters have not allowed more than one run in a game yet this season...the Rainiers 22.0 innings are one out short of being tied for the Triple-A lead...Rainiers starters also lead the PCL with a 1.00 WHIP.

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on Tuesday to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his first outing with the Rainiers, Taylor allowed two runs on four hits, striking out one...his fastball topped out at 97.9 mph.

ROLLING INTO RENO : The first road trip of the 2025 season takes the Rainiers to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces...the Rainiers went 19-8 against Reno last season and 7-5 at Greater Nevada Field...the Rainiers hit .281 at Greater Nevada Field last season, their third-highest mark of any PCL venue...the club's 15 home runs last year at GNF are the most they hit at any road ballpark in 2024.

TAKING OUR FIRST ROAD TEST : Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners beat Detroit 3-2 on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park...Luis M. Castillo threw 7.0 innings of two-run baseball to pick up his first win of the season...Victor Robles gave the Mariners an early lead with a two-run double in the second inning...Dylan Moore added to the lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his first of the season...Andres Muñoz worked around a pair of walks in the ninth inning to secure his third save of the season.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2025

