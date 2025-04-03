Isotopes Introduce Closed Captioning for Public Address Announcements

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the implementation of closed captioning of in-house announcements made by the Public Address Announcer and emcee during Isotopes games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Fans are invited to visit a free website wherein announcements will be posted onto the users' smartphone screens. Fans can access the website via a QR code that will be posted on the Isotopes Park videoboard prior to the start of each event. Once fans enter the transcription platform, they can read along in real-time as announcements are made throughout the entirety of the event. Fans with questions on how to access or use the website may visit CNM Guest Services.

The verbal transcription system uses an AI-based Automatic Speech Recognition engine.

"Adding closed captioning is a great way to make Isotopes Park more inclusive for all," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "This feature will enhance fans' enjoyment and also provide a much-needed amenity for those who can benefit from such a service."

"As a school that endeavors to provide greater access for all members of our community and a partner of the Isotopes, we are thrilled the ball club will be implementing closed captioning PA announcements this season," said Albuquerque Sign Language Academy Executive Director Rafe Martinez. "Deaf, hard of hearing and all baseball fans alike are sure to benefit from this and enjoy our great pastime more than ever at Isotopes Park."

In addition, on Friday, August 22, the Isotopes will host ASL Night against the Las Vegas Aviators. The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive an Orbit Vinyl Figurine, courtesy of Pepsi.

