Rainiers Bounce Back with 5-1 Win over Reno

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (4-1) bounced back with 5-1 win over the Reno Aces (2-3) at Greater Nevada Field on Wednesday night.

Blas Castano set the tone with 4.0 scoreless innings to start, allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out four. The Tacoma offense supported him with early production in the first. Harry Ford reached on a leadoff walk before a hard-hit single from Cole Young put two on. Tyler Locklear and Austin Shenton both notched singles to drive in Ford and Young, respectively, to put Tacoma up 2-0.

The Rainiers continued the scoring in the second with another pair of runs. Jack Lopez knocked a two-out single before Ford recorded his first Triple-A RBI driving him home with a single. Young notched his first multi-hit game with his second single before an error to the shortstop brought him in to score.

In the fourth, an RBI double from Locklear drove in the fifth run of the day to extend the Rainiers lead. Reno got on the board in the bottom of the fifth with an RBI groundout to bring in a run but Tacoma held on to secure game two, 5-1.

Adonis Medina allowed an unearned run on 2.0 innings of work, giving way to Hagen Danner, who kept Reno off the board for another 1.2 innings. Casey Legumina got the final four outs, retiring all four batters he faced in the victory.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford leading off in today's game marks the first time a catcher has leadoff for the Rainiers since Rob Johnson did so on May 27th, 2007 at Tuscon.

Blas Castano's 4.0 scoreless innings to start is the fifth consecutive game that a Rainiers starter has allowed one or fewer runs.

Cole Young collected his first multi-hit game of his Triple-A career with a pair of singles tonight.

