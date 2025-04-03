Crim Delivers Walk-Off Win over Toledo

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







GAME 5 | HOME GAME 2 | WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - DELL DIAMOND R H E

TOLEDO MUD HENS (1-4) 2 10 2

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (2-3) 5 7 0

WP: RHP Luis Curvelo (1-0, 4.50) - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO FIRST PITCH: 7:08 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 2,716

LP: LHP P.J. Poulin (0-1, 10.13) - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO GAME TIME: 2:47

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 81 degrees, Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Jace Jung 1 8th 0 0 0-0 415 feet/108.8 MPH RF Bullpen

Blaine Crim 1 9th 2 1 1-1 359 feet/ 102.1 MPH LF Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Both clubs held each other scoreless through the first four innings. In his first start for Round Rock, RHP Nolan Hoffman threw 2.2 innings, striking out four and allowing two hits.

The E-Train opened the fifth inning by loading the bases with two walks and one bunt single. DH Justin Foscue singled to center field, scoring 3B Cody Freeman from third and giving Round Rock a 1-0 lead. 1B Blaine Crim then recorded his second base hit of the night, sending SS Alex De Goti home and extending the lead to 2-0.

Toledo 2B Jace Jung led off the top of the eighth with a solo shot to right field, his first of the season. DH Ben Gamel then doubled to right, scoring RF Brewer Hicklen from first and knotting things up at 2-2.

Freeman opened the bottom of the ninth by reaching first on a Jung fielding error and De Goti followed with his second bunt single of the night. With two on and one out, Crim delivered once again with a walk-off home run over the left field wall. Crim's homer is the E-Train's first walk-off round-tripper since Matt Whatley finished things off on July 20, 2024 against Oklahoma City.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WALK IT OFF: With his walk-off home run on Tuesday night, 1B Blaine Crim finished a double shy of the cycle, hitting 3-for-4 with four RBI. He leads the Express with eight base hits and 14 total bases and extended his hitting streak to ten consecutive games, dating back to last season.

CURVELO : RHP Luis Curvelo earned his first Triple-A win on Tuesday night. Despite giving up two hits, Curvelo struck out the side for the E-Train in the final frame.

NEXT GAME: Thursday, April 3 vs Toledo FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.