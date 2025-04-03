Comets Explode in Fourth to Top El Paso

A nine-run fourth inning propelled the Oklahoma City Comets to a 9-4 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark as well as a fourth straight win overall. Oklahoma City (4-1) trailed, 2-0, before nine straight Comets batters reached base to start the fourth inning and went on to score nine runs in the inning. The inning included a two-run double to the wall in center field by Austin Gauthier, a two-run single by Eddie Rosario, a two-run triple by Michael Chavis and a RBI double by Ryan Ward. Two other runs scored in the inning on a wild pitch and a RBI groundout. Two of the four runs scored by El Paso (2-3) came via solo home runs by Oscar Gonzalez in the fourth and sixth innings.

Of Note:

-The Comets won a fourth straight game for the team's longest winning streak since Aug. 16-22, 2024 when OKC won six games in a row...Wednesday's win also marked OKC's eighth in the last nine games against the Chihuahuas going back to last season.

-The nine runs scored by Oklahoma City in the fourth inning were the most scored by an OKC team in an inning since scoring nine runs in the eighth inning of a 22-3 win May 9, 2024 at Sugar Land...The nine runs in an inning Wednesday were also the most scored by an OKC team in one inning at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark since June 13, 2023 against Salt Lake when OKC scored nine runs in the first inning of a 17-8 win...The nine runs scored in the game marked a season-high for OKC and the team's most since a 13-2 win Sept. 21, 2024 in Salt Lake.

-Oklahoma City walked 10 times in the game, including six times in the fourth inning. Eight different players drew walks in the game, led by two apiece by Eddie Rosario and Hunter Feduccia.

-The four runs scored by the Chihuahuas tied the season-high mark by an Oklahoma City opponent as Sugar Land also scored four runs March 28 in the season opener. Entering Wednesday, OKC had allowed two runs or less in each of the previous three games.

-Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward both finished with multi-hit games, going 2-for-3. Rosario reached base four times, including two walks, had two RBI and scored a run. Ward hit a RBI double, walked and scored a run...In addition to Rosario, Michael Chavis and Austin Gauthier each finished with two RBI.

