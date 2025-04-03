Albuquerque's Eight Run Fifth Propels Isotopes to 17-2 Win over Salt Lake

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes scored five runs over the first three frames and then added an eight spot in the fifth-including a grand slam by Aaron Schunk-en route to a commanding 17-2 triumph Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque's 17 runs on the night are the most since the club also scored 17 runs on August 11, 2024, vs. Sacramento.

-The Isotopes plated eight runs in the fifth inning, the most in a frame since June 13, 2024, vs. El Paso when the team scored nine in the fourth inning.

-Albuquerque compiled 18 hits, the most since also tallying 18 on August 14, 2024, at Round Rock.

-The Isotopes registered seven extra-base hits on the night. Coming into the game, the club had recorded seven extra-base hits over the first four games of the season.

-Ryan Ritter tied a career-high with four hits on the night (three times; last: May 28, 2024, vs. Reading), including a double and his second homer of the year. He has a hit in three-straight games (7x13).

-Aaron Schunk went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and a single, ending his 0-for-7 slump over his first two games of the year. It's Schunk's third grand slam with the Isotopes (others: May 3, 2023, vs. SUG and May 21, 2023, vs. TAC).

-Keston Hiura collected his first two hits on the season tonight, both singles. He also walked and drove in a run.

-Zac Veen registered four RBI, tying a career-high (other: April 13, 2024, vs. Bowie), and his second multi-hit contest of the year after swatting a single and the team's first triple of the season. He also extended his hit streak to five games. He is one of eight players in Triple-A to have a hit over the first five games of the season.

-Adael Amador recorded his second multi-hit game of the season with two singles. He has a hit in three of the four contests he's played.

-Yanquiel Fernandez ended his four-game hitless streak with two hits, including a double.

-Owen Miller connected on his first homer of the season, a solo shot. He also tallied an RBI single for his first multi-hit game of the year.

-Braxton Fulford blasted a solo homer in the fifth frame, his first dinger of the season and second at Triple-A (other: September, 22, 2023, vs. Oklahoma City).

-Starter Jack O'Loughlin earned the win after tossing 5.0 shutout frames. He allowed just three hits and one walk with three punchouts. He's the first Isotope starter to earn a win on the year. The last Albuquerque starter to not allow a run over 5.0+ frames was Tanner Gordon on September 4, 2024, at Tacoma (8.0 IP).

-Schunk swatted the Isotopes first grand slam of the season in the fifth frame. In 2024, Albuquerque did not hit their first grand slam until July 13 vs. Tacoma (Jimmy Herron).

-Schunk and Braxton Fulford hit back-to-back homers in the fifth inning, the club's first set of back-to-back homers on the year (last: Greg Jones and Zac Veen, September 3, 2024, at Tacoma).

-The Isotopes plated runs in the first three frames (five total runs), the first time the club has scored in three-straight innings since August 31, 2024, vs. Reno.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Bees meet for game three of the series tomorrow at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 12:05 pm. Carson Palmquist is expected to make his 2025 season debut for Albuquerque while Farmington, NM, native Seth Silseth is slated to take the hill for Salt Lake.

