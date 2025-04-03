Silseth Shines, Rivero and Neto Homer as Bees Hold off Isotopes
April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Salt Lake Bees bounced back in game three of the series with a 5-3 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Thursday afternoon behind a stellar pitching performance from the Chase Silseth and the Bees bullpen.
Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 3
WP: Chase Silseth (1 - 0)
LP: Carson Palmquist (0 - 1)
SV: Connor Brogdon (1)
Game Summary
The Bees responded quickly after falling behind 1-0 in the first, capitalizing on Sebastián Rivero's two-run homer in the second inning. With Chad Stevens aboard via a walk, Rivero turned on a 1-1 pitch, launching it down the left-field line to put Salt Lake ahead 2-1.
Zach Neto extended the lead in the third with a solo shot to left on a 2-1 pitch, giving the Bees a 3-1 cushion.
Salt Lake's aggressive approach on the basepaths paid dividends in the fifth. After being hit by a pitch, Bryce Teodosio stole both third base and home, showcasing his speed to extend the lead to 4-2.
The Isotopes pulled within one in the eighth on Sam Hilliard's solo home run before Connor Brogdon was able to pitch his way out of a bases loaded jam. The Bees responded in the ninth. Teodosio continued his stellar day, drawing a walk and later scoring on a clutch single by Gustavo Campero, pushing the lead to 5-3.
Connor Brogdon then closed the door in the ninth, working around a one-out single and stolen base to earn the save.
Game Notes
Gustavo Campero's went 2-for-5 on the day with his third double of the season. Campero extended his hitting streak to six games as his third double ties for the most in the Pacific Coast League.
Sebastian Rivero and Zach Neto both went yard for the Bees making it the third game of the season where Salt Lake has launched multiple home runs.
Making his second start behind the dish this season, Rivero went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two RBI. Rivero has knocked in multiple runs in both games he has played in this season.
Neto went 1-for-4 on the day in his third game with Bees during his rehab assignment from the Angels. Neto notched his first home run with Salt Lake while hitting in a run for the second consecutive contest.
Bryce Teodosio finished the game 1-for-2 with a double and two runs scored. Teodosio has hit safely in all four games played this season while earning one his two runs scored by stealing home in the top of the fifth.
Chad Stevens made his first start with the Bees this season after making an appearance last night with a pinch-hit double. Stevens went 1-for-3 with a run scored while tabbing a double for the second straight game.
Up Next
Salt Lake and Albuquerque will match up for game four of the series at Isotopes Park on Friday night at 6:35 PM.
