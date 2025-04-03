Isotopes Rally Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Bees

April 3, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Leading 4-3 heading to the ninth inning, the Salt Lake Bees plated a key insurance run and held off an Isotopes threat in the bottom half, securing a 5-3 win Thursday afternoon. Albuquerque put two runners on with just one out, but Connor Brogdon struck out Owen Miller and coaxed Yanquiel Fernández into a grounder that ended the contest.

Topes Scope:

- In his 2025 debut, Sam Hilliard connected on his 77th home run in an Isotopes uniform across five seasons (2019, 21, 22, 24 and 25). He is now two blasts away from tying Mike Busch (1993-96) for most among all Albuquerque Triple-A players. Additionally, Hilliard has 216 RBI with Albuquerque, which ranks second among career leaders in team history. Jordan Patterson (2016-18) is currently second with 229 RBI.

- Zac Veen saw his season-opening five-game hit streak come to an end. Veen was 7-for-19 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and two walks during the stretch.

- Carson Palmquist made his first start for Albuquerque this year, and worked 4.1 innings while allowing three hits and four earned runs. Palmquist walked a pair while fanning four.

- Ryan Rolison pitched around four hits to work 2.0 scoreless innings, and has not allowed a run in four frames (two appearances) to begin the campaign.

- Bryce Teodosio stole home in the fifth inning after a pickoff attempt to first. It was the first time an opposing player pulled off the feat since Andy Pages (back end of double steal) on April 4, 2024 at Oklahoma City.

- Silseth's performance marked the first time an opposing starter completed an outing with at least 5.0 innings pitched and one or fewer hits allowed since rehabbing Robbie Ray on July 19, 2024 at Sacramento (5.1 IP, 1 H).

- Today marked just the third time the Isotopes have played on April 3 (2003 and 2024). Albuquerque won their first game in franchise history at Memphis by a 3-2 score on this date in 2003.

- Albuquerque has not won back-to-back games since a four-game streak from Aug. 31-Sept. 4, 2024.

- The Isotopes failed to record a hit with a runner in scoring position (0-for-11) for the third time already this season. They suffered the fate in the first two contests at Sacramento.

- Albuquerque's offense was limited to four hits for the second time in three home games, matching their season-low total from last year reached on three occassions (75 home games in 2024).

- Thursday was Albuquerque's longest nine-inning game since Sept. 10, 2024, a 10-2 loss to the Aviators that took 3:18 in elapsed time.

- After going 6-14 in games decided by two runs last season, the Isotopes dropped their first such contest in 2025.

- Dating back to Sept. 8, 2024, Albuquerque has lost 15 of their last 19 ballgames.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Salt Lake continue their series Friday at 6:35 pm. Gates open at 5:30, and 2025 Magnet Schedules will be given to the first 3,000 fans, courtesy of Maddox Management LLC (first 3,000 fans). Right-handed pitchers Tanner Gordon and Caden Dana are slated to start for the Isotopes and Bees, respectively.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.