OKC Baseball Club Game Notes - June 13, 2024

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







Oklahoma City Baseball Club (37-28) at Sugar Land Space Cowboys (42-23)

Game #66 of 150/First Half #66 of 75/Road #36 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (0-0, 2.25) vs. SUG-RHP Blair Henley (2-4, 5.14)

Thursday, June 13, 2024 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Baseball Club will try to take the lead in its road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys when the teams meet for the third time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field. The series is tied, 1-1, between two of the top three teams in the PCL with 10 games remaining in the first half of the season. League-leading Sugar Land paces the PCL with a 42-23 record, while Oklahoma City is 5.0 games behind in the standings and sits in third place overall - 4.0 games behind second-place Sacramento.

Last Game: The Sugar Land Space Cowboys put together a five-run eighth inning as they came from behind to beat the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, 6-2, Wednesday night at Constellation Field. Oklahoma City took an early 2-0 lead with RBI singles from Hunter Feduccia and Drew Avans in the second inning. Sugar Land scored on a RBI single by Joey Loperfido in the third inning to cut the lead to 2-1. After a great pitching display by both teams, Sugar Land caught fire in the eighth inning by scoring five runs. The Space Cowboys tied the game with a RBI double by Cooper Hummel before Shay Whitcomb hit a go-ahead three-run homer. Quincy Hamilton then added a RBI double to make it 6-2. Oklahoma City was held scoreless and to two hits over the final seven innings.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (0-0) continues his Major League Rehab Assignment and is scheduled to make his second start with OKC. He has been on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List since April 13 with right shoulder inflammation...He pitched for OKC June 7 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, extending into the fifth inning. He allowed two runs (one earned) and four hits over 4.0 innings and faced two batters in the fifth inning. He issued two walks and had two strikeouts during his third total rehab outing. He faced 18 batters, throwing 85 pitches (50 strikes)....Miller also made two rehab starts with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga May 26 against Modesto and June 1 at Lake Elsinore, allowing a total of seven runs and nine hits over 6.1 innings...Prior to his injury, Miller made three starts with the Dodgers to start the 2024 season, going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA over 11.2 innings with 18 K's against six walks. He was named to his first Opening Day roster and made his season debut against St. Louis March 29, striking out 11 batters while allowing just two hits across 6.0 IP in a 6-3 Dodgers win...Miller began his 2023 season with OKC in late April, and after four starts, he was promoted to Los Angeles. He made his ML debut May 23 in Atlanta, earning the win after allowing just one run on four hits while walking one and striking out five across 5.0 innings...He went 11-4 with a 3.76 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 22 starts for Los Angeles. He also became the first Dodgers rookie starting pitcher to win his first two career starts since José De León in 2016..Miller was selected by the Dodgers in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (29th overall) out of the University of Louisville...Miller last started against the Space Cowboys May 17, 2023 in OKC, earning the win after allowing one run and two hits over 6.0 innings with one walk and six strikeouts. He retired the final 11 batters he faced during OKC's 5-1 win.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2024: 4-4 2023: 18-6 All-time: 50-30 At SUG: 24-17 The top two teams in the PCL East Division meet for their second of three series this season and second of two at Constellation Field during the first half of the season...Sugar Land currently leads the PCL with a 42-23 record while OKC is 5.0 games back of the Space Cowboys...Sugar Land's offense leads the PCL - and all of the Minors - with 440 runs scored and 104 home runs...The teams split a six-game series in Sugar Land May 7-12. Four the games were decided by two runs or less. On May 9, OKC defeated Sugar Land, 22-3, scoring the team's most runs in a game this season and most since scoring 24 runs June 11, 2023 in El Paso. Fueled by that victory, OKC outscored the Space Cowboys, 44-24, in the series, as the teams combined for 10 home runs, including six by OKC all hit by different players...Drew Avans led OKC with 10 hits and Miguel Vargas had a team-leading eight RBI in the first series of 2024 between the teams...OKC lost back-to-back games to Sugar Land during the same series May 10-11 for the first time since Aug. 23-24, 2021. The teams had met 51 times between then and May 10, with OKC going 36-15 over that stretch...OKC won the 2023 series, 18-6, and went 9-2 over the final 11 games against the Space Cowboys. OKC won five of six games in two of the four series and at least four games in each series. The team went 9-3 both at home and on the road...OKC outscored Sugar Land, 121-81, last season as OKC held the Space Cowboys to a .200 batting average.

Dry Run: Oklahoma City was limited to two runs Wednesday night, marking the second time in three games the team has scored two runs or less and the third time in the last eight games OKC was held to three runs or less. In the other five games during the eight-game stretch, OKC scored at least five runs in each game and at least 10 runs three times, including in Tuesday night's series opener in Sugar Land, which OKC won, 11-2...Entering Wednesday, OKC scored at least nine runs in seven of the previous 13 games, at least six runs in 10 of the previous 13 games, and at least five runs in 11 of the previous 13 games...Last night was the 16th time this season overall OKC has been limited to two runs or less in a game (65 G)...OKC's 405 runs scored in 65 games (6.2 rpg) are not only the second-most among the 30 Triple-A teams, but second-most among all 120 teams in the full-season Minors. They trail only current opponent Sugar Land (440)...Since May 28, OKC has scored 107 runs for an average of 7.6 runs per game, and the run total ranks second-most in Triple-A during that time behind Las Vegas' 111 runs scored. In contrast, from May 1-27, OKC's 111 runs scored over 23 games were the fewest in the PCL during that timeframe...OKC was held scoreless in eight of nine innings last night. Following Drew Avans' RBI single in the second inning, the team went 2-for-24 for the rest of the game.

Dinger Details: OKC has now been held without a home run in three straight games for the second time this season and first time since April 4-6 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Entering Sunday's home game against Round Rock, OKC had compiled a season-best stretch of 11 consecutive games with a home run. OKC hit 23 homers during the streak - tied for the most homers in the PCL with Sugar Land during the period. It was the team's longest string of games with a home run since a 12-game streak Sept. 6-19, 2021 (25 HR)...Overall this season OKC's 87 homers are second-most in the PCL behind Sugar Land's 104 HR...OKC was last held without a homer in four consecutive games Sept. 13-16, 2023 against Tacoma in OKC, and OKC has not been held without a homer in three straight road games since May 31-June 2, 2022 in Round Rock...Last night, OKC allowed a home run in the eighth inning and has allowed six homers over the last four games. It's the first time the team has allowed a home run in four straight games since a five-game streak May 11-16 (6 HR). Entering Saturday, OKC had not allowed even one home run in three of the previous four games nor in 10 of the previous 15 games...OKC has allowed 51 home runs overall this season - fewest in Triple-A. However, since the calendar flipped to June, the team has already allowed 13 home runs through 10 games after giving up 12 home runs throughout the entire month of May (27 games).

The Single Life: Oklahoma City was held without an extra-base hit last night for the fifth time this season. OKC has now tallied just two extra-base hits (both doubles) over the last three games for the team's lowest extra-base hit total since May 2-4 when OKC was held to a season-low one extra-base hit over a three-game span against Salt Lake at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Prior to Sunday, OKC had racked up 67 extra-base hits over the 14 games prior (4.8 per game)...Overall this season OKC's 244 extra-base hits are third-most in the PCL and the team has averaged 3.8 XBH per game.

Late Bloomer: Wednesday marked OKC's second loss of the season when leading a game after seven or eight innings. The other occurrence also took place in Sugar Land May 10 during a 5-4 loss when Sugar Land scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning...Of OKC's 28 losses this season, the go-ahead/winning run(s) have scored during an opponent's final at-bat nine times. Of Sugar Land's four wins against OKC, the Space Cowboys have scored the go-ahead/winning run(s) during their last at-bat in three of the four games...The Space Cowboys scored five runs in the eighth inning last night after OKC had held opponents to just 19 runs in the eighth inning through the first 64 games of the season.

There's Some Hoes in This House: Kody Hoese went 1-for-4 Wednesday and has now hit safely in each of his first eight games of June, batting .375 (12x32) with five doubles, five RBI and six runs scored to match his longest hitting streak of the season. He previously hit safely in a season-high eight straight games April 23-May 2 and last had a hitting streak longer than eight games during the 2019 season with then-Single-A Great Lakes during a 12-game hitting streak July 21-Aug. 4 (17x54)...Hoese has also hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 20-for-50 (.400) with six doubles, nine RBI and 10 runs scored.

Happy Birthday to Drew!: Drew Avans celebrates his 28th birthday today. Last night he singled to extend his on-base streak to 10 games for his longest on-base streak of the season and his third of 2024 of at least nine games. Through his first nine games of June, Avans is 13-for-37 (.351) and has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games since May 31...Avans leads the PCL and is third overall in the Minors with 54 runs scored this season. He ranks second among OKC players and tied for fourth in the PCL with 71 hits so far this season, while his five triples lead OKC and are tied for third among PCL players and his 19 stolen bases also lead OKC and rank fourth in the PCL...Throughout this season, Avans has established new Bricktown era (since 1998) career records for walks (212) and triples (23). He also ranks second all-time in games played (396) and stolen bases (101) while ranking fourth in hits (386) and sixth in doubles (72).

Crooked Numbers: Sugar Land's five-run eighth inning marked the fourth time in the last six games OKC surrendered an inning of five-plus runs. Those four big innings have accounted for 21 of the 34 total runs allowed by OKC over that time. That works out to 61.8 percent of runs allowed in just 7.8 percent of innings pitched...Although OKC's pitching staff has performed well for the most part this season, the big inning has been an issue. The team has allowed 19 innings of four-plus runs, accounting for 30.4 percent of runs allowed in 3.3 percent of innings pitched.

Around the Horn: Hunter Feduccia reached base three times Wednesday with a RBI single and two walks. Over his last eight games, Feduccia is 12-for-29 (.414) with five extra-base hits and six RBI...Oklahoma City has turned at least one double play in five straight games, completing 11 twin killings during that time...Trey Sweeney went 0-for-4 last night as his on-base streak ended at 18 games...Austin Gauthier went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday and has reached base in six of his first nine plate appearances this series (three hits, three walks)...The start of last night's game was delayed by 36 minutes due to rain showers earlier in the evening. OKC has now endured 6 hours, 8 minutes worth of delays this season...Andre Lipicius is 0-for-12 over his last three games, marking the second time this season he's gone hitless in three straight games (April 19-21). He still leads the PCL in total bases (146) and ranks third in extra-base hits (34) and SLG (.596).

