Albuquerque Wins Over Paso, 13-6
June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas led in Albuquerque 6-5 in the sixth inning Wednesday, but eight unanswered runs late gave the Isotopes a 13-6 win. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.
El Paso took its 6-5 lead in the sixth on Eguy Rosario's two-run home run. It was Rosario's eighth Triple-A home run of the season and his second in as many games. Rosario is the first Chihuahua to homer in back-to-back games since Cal Mitchell did so on Sunday in El Paso and then on Tuesday in Albuquerque following Monday's off-day. Rosario has now reached base in 20 consecutive games. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base in all four plate appearances Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks.
Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and fell a double shy of a cycle. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his career-high 12-game hitting streak. Oscar Mercado hit El Paso's 31st triple of the season, which is the highest team total in Minor League Baseball. Wednesday's loss ended El Paso's season-high four-game winning streak.
Team Records: El Paso (28-37), Albuquerque (19-46)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-6, 7.07) vs. Albuquerque LHP Kyle Freeland (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
