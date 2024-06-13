Albuquerque Wins Over Paso, 13-6

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas led in Albuquerque 6-5 in the sixth inning Wednesday, but eight unanswered runs late gave the Isotopes a 13-6 win. The teams have split the first two games of the six-game series.

El Paso took its 6-5 lead in the sixth on Eguy Rosario's two-run home run. It was Rosario's eighth Triple-A home run of the season and his second in as many games. Rosario is the first Chihuahua to homer in back-to-back games since Cal Mitchell did so on Sunday in El Paso and then on Tuesday in Albuquerque following Monday's off-day. Rosario has now reached base in 20 consecutive games. Chihuahuas left fielder Tirso Ornelas reached base in all four plate appearances Wednesday, going 2-for-2 with a double and two walks.

Albuquerque's Sam Hilliard went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs and fell a double shy of a cycle. El Paso first baseman Nate Mondou went 0-for-3 with a walk, ending his career-high 12-game hitting streak. Oscar Mercado hit El Paso's 31st triple of the season, which is the highest team total in Minor League Baseball. Wednesday's loss ended El Paso's season-high four-game winning streak.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 6, Isotopes 13 Final Score (06/12/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (28-37), Albuquerque (19-46)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-6, 7.07) vs. Albuquerque LHP Kyle Freeland (MLB Rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.