OKC Baseball Club Loses, 5-2, to Space Cowboys

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club again struggled to consistently generate offense as they fell, 5-2, against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Thursday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (43-23) got on the board first in the fourth inning with three runs, including back-to-back two-out RBI doubles from David Hensley and Dixon Machado. Oklahoma City (37-29) responded with a two-run homer by James Outman in the fifth inning to cut the deficit to 3-2. Grae Kessinger got those runs right back for Sugar Land with a two-run single in the bottom of the frame to make it 5-2. Following Outman's home run, OKC did not collect a hit for the remainder of the game, and the Space Cowboys pitching staff retired 13 of the final 14 batters of the game.

Of Note: -With the loss, OKC fell to a season-worst 6.0 games behind first-place Sugar Land with three games remaining in the current series and nine games remaining in the first half of the season. Second-place Sacramento entered Thursday 1.0 game out of first place and 4.0 games ahead of OKC. The River Cats were still in progress at Reno at the time of publication.

-Bobby Miller continued a Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City and was handed the loss after allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out four in 4.2 innings. Miller retired 10 of his first 12 batters but eight of his final 12 batters reached base. He threw 93 pitches, with 51 strikes.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with a double and a walk and notched his team-leading 20th stolen base of the season. Through his first 10 games of June, Avans is batting .366 (15x41).

-James Outman went 1-for-4 with a home run to score both runs for OKC. His two-run homer in the fifth inning is the only time over the last 16 innings Oklahoma City has scored...The dinger also snapped a three-game drought for OKC without a home run, which was tied for the team's season long.

-Oklahoma City went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and 1-for-15 with runners on base. OKC has lost three of the last four games and scored a total of five runs in the three losses combined, scoring in just one inning in all three games.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to get back on track beginning at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

