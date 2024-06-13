Lumber Blasts Isotopes to 13-6 Win Over Chihuahuas

June 13, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Trailing 6-5, the Isotopes connected on five home runs between the sixth and seventh innings, and it was handshakes and high fives all around as Albuquerque defeated El Paso 13-6 on Wednesday night at home.

Catcher Willie MacIver connected on a pair of long balls, while Coco Montes, Sam Hilliard and Hunter Stovall also left the yard.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque's five home runs were their second-most in a contest this season, behind six on May 9 at El Paso. It was their most in a home game since May 3, 2023 vs. Sugar Land (six).

- Tonight also marked the third-most runs for the Isotopes in a contest at home in 2024. They plated 15 tallies in losses to El Paso (March 31) and Oklahoma City (April 23).

- Albuquerque tallied nine extra-base hits, tied for their second most in a game this season (also: March 31 vs. El Paso, April 10 vs. Sugar Land). Their best output (11) came in the aforementioned May 9 triumph in western Texas.

- MacIver produced the fourth multi-homer game of his professional career and first since July 3, 2021, when he belted a trio for Double-A Hartford. It was also MacIver's third contest with multiple extra-base hits this season (March 31 vs. El Paso, May 26 at Salt Lake).

- MacIver's two-homer contest was the fifth this year for an Isotope (also: Hunter Goodman, Michael Toglia twice, Sean Bouchard).

- Trevor Boone was 2-for-4 and has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games for the first time since May 23-25, 2023 vs. Round Rock when he rattled off three in a row. Boone has reached base safely in 16 of 17 contests started at the Triple-A level this season.

- Nolan Jones played for the ninth consecutive ballgame on rehab and was 2-for-5 with a double, his first multi-hit contest during this stint.

- Hilliard knocked his first homer since May 19 vs. Sugar Land, snapping a string of 78 at-bats without. Tonight was his 23rd multi-hit game of the season, but only second since May 25 at Salt Lake. Additionally, Hilliard produced three hits for the first time since April 25 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Stovall bashed his third clout of the season, with all coming at home (also: May 17 vs. Sugar Land, June 2 vs. Oklahoma City). He also scored three runs in a contest for the first time since July 2, 2023 vs. El Paso.

- The Isotopes bashed three home runs in an inning for the second time in 2024 (also: Jones, Toglia, Romo, 6/1 vs. OKC in the fifth).

- Albuquerque has scored four or more runs in a frame 21 times this season.

- Starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield tied an Isotopes record for an individual with three wild pitches. It was the 11th occurrence (last: Riley Pint: July 6, 2023 at OKC). Additionally, it marked Battenfield's first career game with a trio of wild tosses.

- The Isotopes bullpen (Austin Kitchen, Chance Adams, Evan Justice) did not permit a run for the ninth time this season (last: May 24 at Salt Lake).

- Albuquerque's infield turned three double plays, tying a season-best reached on two previous occassions, most recently May 15 vs. Sugar Land.

On Deck: Rockies left-handed pitcher Kyle Freeland is scheduled to make a rehab start for Albuquerque on Thursday. Freeland pitched for the Isotopes in 2016 on his way to the Major Leagues, then returned for rehab assignments in 2019 and 2021. Southpaw Jackson Wolf will pitch for El Paso. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.