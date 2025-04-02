Bees Rout Isotopes in Home Opener, 15-1

Albuquerque, NM - Scott Kingery finished 5-for-6, while Isotopes pitching walked 11 batters - including six during a nine-run eighth inning, and visiting Salt Lake prevailed by a 15-1 final score on Tuesday night in the Duke City.

Bees starting pitcher Brett Kerry delivered a dominating performance, tossing 5.0 innings of one-hit, scoreless ball with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Topes Scope:

- It was 51 degrees at first pitch, making this the third coldest Home Opener in team history (behind 43° in 2023 and 48° in 2008). Tonight marked the windiest first home game for the Isotopes, as it registered at 32 miles per hour (surpassing 31 mph in 2008).

- Albuquerque dropped to 14-8 in home openers, and have lost five of their last six, dating back to the 2019 season. They are 2-2 when facing Salt Lake to start the home schedule, winning in 2017 and 2023, while losing in 2019 and 2025.

- Prior to tonight, the Isotopes most lopsided loss in a Home Opener was April 4, 2019 when they fell 11-4 to Salt Lake (also the most runs allowed).

- Karl Kauffmann made his season debut tonight, which was his second career relief appearance (98 outings). He came out of the bullpen once in 2021 for Double-A Hartford, a designated "piggyback" role behind rehabbing Rockies starter Ryan Feltner. Kauffmann tossed 2.1 scoreless innings.

- Zac Veen singled, extending his season-opening hitting streak to four games.

- The Isotopes have scored four runs on 19 hits (.156 batting average) through four games (36 innings). Albuquerque's previous fewest runs scored over the first four games of a season was 10, done in 2004 (at Memphis) and 2016 (at Tacoma).

- Kingery's five-hit game was the first such performance by an opposing player since Max Muncy on Aug. 4, 2024 at Las Vegas. Four opposing hitters had five hits against the Isotopes last season, including Brett Sullivan (El Paso) in the home opener.

- The Isotopes issued a double-digit amount of walks for the 39th time in team history, and 22 of the instances have taken place since the start of 2019.

- Albuquerque has been outscored 38-5 over their last three home games. They dropped the final two contests to Las Vegas by 12-3 and 13-1 finals on Sept. 14-15, respectively.

- Tonight marked Salt Lake's first victory in a series-opening game at Isotopes Park since July 27, 2019 (six sets since then).

- The Isotopes committed two errors after entering Tuesday as one of only five Triple-A teams without a miscue in 2025.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Salt Lake continue their series Wednesday with a 6:35 pm start, and gates open at 5:30. Left-handed pitcher Austin Gomber is scheduled to start for the Isotopes against Bees right-hander Shaun Anderson.

