Express Earn First Win Behind Four Homers

April 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







GAME 4 | HOME GAME 1 | TUESDAY, APRIL 1, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas - DELL DIAMOND R H E

TOLEDO MUD HENS (1-3) 4 7 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (1-3) 8 11 2

WP: RHP Matt Festa (1-0, 0.00) - 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO FIRST PITCH: 7:24 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 8,053

LP: RHP Carlos Pena (0-1, 20.25) - 1.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO GAME TIME: 2:43

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 83 degrees, Partly Cloudy

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Justin Foscue 1 1st None 1 2-2 390 feet/102.2 MPH LF Berm

Tomás Nido 1 2 nd 1 0 0-0 417 feet/100.3 MPH Batter's Eye

Cody Freeman 1 2 nd 1 2 2-1 334 feet/95.7 MPH LF Berm

Trevor Hauver 1 3rd 1 2 0-2 368 feet/99.2 MPH RF Berm

Cody Freeman 2 6 th 0 0 0-0 392 feet/103.2 MPH Home Run Porch

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Toledo took a 2-0 lead in the first inning when 2B Jace Jung scored on a single from SS Andrew Navigato, who took extra bases thanks to a Round Rock error and wild pitch then scored as DH Bligh Madris doubled.

2B Justin Foscue put the Express on the board in the bottom of the first with the club's first home run of the season. Foscue's homer traveled 390 feet, cutting the Round Rock deficit to 2-1.

Toledo C Tomás Nido responded with his first home run of the year in the top half of the second. The two-run homer extended the Mud Hens lead to 4-1.

Round Rock 3B Cody Freeman launched his first Triple-A blast with a two-run shot in the second.

1B Blaine Crim notched a two-out single in the third inning and was followed by a 358-foot homer from LF Trevor Hauver that gave the E-Train their first lead of the night at 5-4.

DH Chad Wallach led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk, then moved to third on DH Tucker Barnhart's double, his first extra-base hit of the year. Freeman sent Wallach home with a sacrifice fly to center field, extending the Round Rock lead to 6-4.

Wallach recorded his first RBI and single of the year in the fifth inning, scoring Crim from third.

Freeman continued his tear with a leadoff home run in the sixth.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

CRIM STAYS HOT: After going 1-4 in Tuesday's home opener, 1B Blaine Crim extended his hitting streak to nine games, dating back to last year.

A DEBUT FOR THE BOOKS : INF Cody Freeman lit up Dell Diamond in his home debut with the Express. The 24-year-old went 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI. Freeman leads the team in total bases (11) and RBI (5) while slashing .417/.438/.917.

TEODO TOSSING HEAT : Emiliano Teodo shut down the Mud Hens in his relief appearance and Dell Diamond debut. Teodo tossed 2.0 hitless innings with no walks and four strikeouts.

DROUGHT IS OVER : Round Rock entered Tuesday night as the only club in the Pacific Coast League without a home run. The Express ended their drought with four homers, entering a tie for second with the PCL's most home runs.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, April 2 vs Toledo FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2025

