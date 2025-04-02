OKC Comets Game Notes - April 2, 2025

April 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas (2-2) at Oklahoma City Comets (3-1)

Game #5 of 150/First Half #5 of 75/Home #2 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Austin Krob (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Sauer (NR, -.--)

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fourth straight win when they continue their first home series of the season against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...After losing their season-opening game in Sugar Land Friday night, the Comets have won three games in a row, including their home debut last night...OKC has now won seven of the last eight meetings against the Chihuahuas going back to last season.

Last Game: A two-run home run by Michael Chavis in the sixth inning put the Oklahoma City Comets in the lead for good as they went on to a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night in their home opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 1-1, Kody Hoese reached base on a walk after challenging a called third strike, which was subsequently overturned for ball four. Two batters later, Chavis hit a two-run home run out to left field for a 3-1 OKC lead. Hunter Feduccia connected on a RBI single to boost OKC's lead to three runs later in the inning. Earlier in the game, the Comets brought in the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Alex Freeland in the fifth inning and El Paso knotted the score on a solo homer out to left-center field by Luis Campusano in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City pitchers then retired 10 of the final 12 El Paso batters of the game, including the last five in a row and four via strikeout by Sam Carlson, who earned his first save of the season.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Matt Sauer makes his official season debut tonight with OKC after signing as a minor league free agent in January...Sauer was on the Los Angeles Dodgers' active roster during the Tokyo Series March 18-19 but did not appear in either game. He was optioned to OKC March 20...Sauer split time in the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees organizations last season after the Royals selected him with the second pick of the 2023 Rule 5 Draft from the Yankees. He made the Royals' Opening Day roster and made his ML debut March 31, allowing a hit during a scoreless eighth inning. He went on to make 14 relief appearances before rejoining the Yankees organization. He then made 10 appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before closing out the season with Double-A Somerset (17 appearances)...Sauer was drafted by the Yankees in 2017 during the second round of the MLB Draft from Righetti High School in Santa Maria, Calif.

Nick Frasso (0-0) is scheduled to piggyback Sauer and make his second appearance of 2025...Frasso was OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land Friday, pitching 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk with one strikeout while throwing 36 pitches. It was his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2023 to repair a torn labrum...He closed out 2023 with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint after 21 appearances with Double-A Tulsa...Frasso, rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America, came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 1-0 2024: 10-8 All-time: 61-50 At OKC: 31-20

The Comets and Chihuahuas face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL season in 2025 after facing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...OKC entered the current series having won six of the last seven games overall against El Paso, including five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25...Kody Hoese hit a team-leading five homers and racked up 13 RBI...OKC won the season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...At Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark last season, OKC went 8-4 against the Chihuahuas.

Out of This World: Oklahoma City is officially playing as the Comets for the first time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this week. The Triple-A affiliate of the 2024 World Champion Los Angeles Dodgers rebranded to the Comets in October 2024 with a name that boasts strong ties to Oklahoma. The Comets brand honors Oklahoma native and Hall of Fame center fielder Mickey Mantle, known as the "Commerce Comet." The team's new space theme celebrates Oklahoma's ties to the aerospace industry while also drawing inspiration from the parent club Dodgers' legendary "shooting ball" logo...The Comets name is the sixth in Oklahoma City's Triple-A franchise history, following the Oklahoma City 89ers (1962-97), Oklahoma RedHawks (1998-2009), Oklahoma City RedHawks (2010-2014), Oklahoma City Dodgers (2015-23) and Oklahoma City Baseball Club (2024).

Homecoming: Last night, Oklahoma City won its home opener for a second straight season and third time in the last four seasons, improving to 11-16 in home openers since Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark opened in 1998...This is the first time ever OKC has opened its home schedule against El Paso...After winning last season's home opener, OKC went on to win five of six games against Albuquerque...OKC has finished with a winning record at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark each of the last three seasons, including a 39-36 mark last year, and has finished with a winning home record seven times in nine seasons during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015).

Pitching Payload: Four OKC pitchers combined to hold the Chihuahuas to one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts while issuing just two walks last night. Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Sam Carlson closed out the game for OKC, retiring all five batters he faced, including four via strikeout to earn his first save of the season...Through four games this season, Oklahoma City has allowed the fewest hits and runs of any PCL team, allowing a total of nine runs on 23 hits while holding opponents to a .184 batting average. Opponents have been held to two runs or less in each of the last three games (5 R) and have been held to six hits or less in each of the first four games of the season...Opponents have gone 4-for-28 with runners in scoring position through four games (.143 AVG) and have been held scoreless in 30 of the first 36 innings of the season. OKC has allowed more than one run in an inning just once so far...Starters/tandem pitchers have allowed just one run in 21.1 innings, holding opponents 10-for-68 (.147) with 22 strikeouts.

Moonshots: Michael Chavis hit his second home run of the season and second in three games Tuesday. He is one of eight PCL players with two or more home runs to start the season...Tuesday's homer was the first for OKC as a team since the first game of the season when the Comets hit three solo home runs in Sugar Land Friday night...OKC has hit four home runs through four games. Last season, OKC hit a league-leading 44 home runs in March and April combined (28 games).

Happy Hunting: Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored last night. He has reached base in each of his first four games of the season and has also scored a run in each game. His five hits, three walks and four RBI are all tied for the Comets team lead. Overall, he is batting .417 (5x12) with a double, home run and a 1.283 OPS.

Seeing Stars: OKC's current roster features two of the Los Angeles Dodgers' top three prospects, and three of the organization's top nine prospects, per Baseball America : Catcher Dalton Rushing (No. 2), infielder Alex Freeland (No. 3) and pitcher Justin Wrobleski (No. 9). Starting pitcher Nick Frasso is rated No. 17 among Dodgers prospects by Baseball America. The roster features nine total members of the Los Angeles Dodgers' 40-man roster including pitchers Noah Davis, Landon Knack, Bobby Miller and Matt Sauer, catcher Hunter Feduccia, infielder Hyeseong Kim, and outfielder James Outman in addition to Wrobleski and Frasso. A total of 17 players on the roster spent at least part of the 2024 season in Oklahoma City and 13 players have previous Major League experience, with five appearing for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 while five others appeared elsewhere in the Major Leagues last season.

Mission Control: Scott Hennessey joins the Comets for his first season as manager as he becomes Oklahoma City's fourth manager during the team's affiliation with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hennessey previously managed Double-A Tulsa from the middle of the 2017 season through 2024. With 455 career wins with the Drillers, including 16 playoff victories, he is the second-winningest manager in Tulsa professional baseball history since 1905. In 2018, Hennessey led Tulsa to the team's first Texas League title in 20 years and made the Texas League Championship Series in 2017 and 2019.

