Chavis's Bomb Key in Comets Win

April 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A two-run home run by Michael Chavis in the sixth inning put the Oklahoma City Comets in the lead for good as they went on to a 4-1 win against the El Paso Chihuahuas Tuesday night in their home opener at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With the score tied, 1-1, Kody Hoese reached base on a walk after challenging a strike call, which was subsequently overturned for ball four. Two batters later, Chavis hit a two-run home run out to left field for a 3-1 OKC lead. Hunter Feduccia connected on a RBI single to boost OKC's lead to three runs later in the inning. Earlier in the game, the Comets (3-1) brought in the first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Alex Freeland in the fifth inning and El Paso (2-2) knotted the score on a solo homer out to left-center field by Luis Campusano in the sixth inning. Oklahoma City pitchers then retired 10 of the final 12 El Paso batters of the game, including the last five in a row and four via strikeout by Sam Carlson who earned his first save of the season.

Of Note:

-Oklahoma City won its home opener for a second straight season and third time in the last four seasons, improving to 11-16 in home openers since Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark opened in 1998.

-Oklahoma City won a third straight game overall to improve to 3-1 on the season after also winning two of three games in Sugar Land over the weekend.

-Michael Chavis hit his second home run of the season and second in three games, finishing the game 2-for-4 with two RBI...Hunter Feduccia also finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored.

-Four OKC pitchers combined to hold the Chihuahuas to one run on six hits with 10 strikeouts while issuing just two walks. Starting pitcher Justin Wrobleski tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with three strikeouts...Sam Carlson closed out the game for OKC, retiring all five batters he faced, including four via strikeout to earn his first save of the season...Ryan Sublette (2-0) earned the win and was charged with a blown save, while Joe Jacques was credited with a hold.

Next Up : The Comets continue their series against El Paso at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Single-game tickets for all 2025 Comets home games are available now, as well as group and season ticket packages. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.