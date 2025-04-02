Kingery and Kerry Lead in Bees Blowout Win over Isotopes

April 2, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Salt Lake Bees put on an offensive clinic Tuesday night, routing the Albuquerque Isotopes 15-1 at Isotopes Park. The Bees' bats came alive early and never let up, while their pitching staff stifled Albuquerque's hitters from start to finish.

Salt Lake Bees 15, Albuquerque Isotopes 1

WP: Brett Kerry (1 - 0)

LP: Anthony Molina (0 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake wasted little time getting on the board. In the second inning, J.D. Davis drew a walk, and Ryan Noda followed with a single. Scott Kingery then delivered an RBI single to bring home Davis followed by Chuckie Robinson adding another RBI single, scoring Noda. Yolmer Sánchez kept the rally going with a single, but the inning ended with a double play, limiting the damage to two runs.

After a quiet third, the Bees struck for four runs in the fourth inning. Kingery led off with a double and scored on Robinson's single. Later, Matthew Lugo hit a ground-rule double down the left-field line, plating two more runs. Gustavo Campero capped off the inning with an RBI triple, pushing Salt Lake's lead to 6-0.

Starting pitcher Brett Kerry was dominant, tossing five shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five. Albuquerque finally broke through in the sixth inning against reliever Mason Erla, scoring their lone run on a double-play grounder by Zac Veen. That would be the only offense the Isotopes could muster all night.

Salt Lake put the game out of reach with a massive nine-run eighth inning. After loading the bases, four walks, a hit by pitch, four singles and an error compounded the Isotopes' misery. Kingery, Robinson, and Sánchez all delivered RBI hits, while Zach Neto and Lugo each drew bases-loaded walks. By the time the dust settled, the Bees had extended their lead to a staggering 15-1.

Game Notes

Salt Lake moves to .500 on the season with its second win of the year as the Bees score the most runs in a single game since the 17-6 win at Tacoma on July 30, 2024.

The 14-run margin of victory was the largest Bees win since their 16-0 victory over Sacramento on Sept, 19, 2022.

Salt Lake collected 16 hits on the night which stands as the most since July 30, 2024 against Tacoma where the Bees tallied 17.

Scott Kingery put together a career-night by having a single-game career-high five hits in six plate appearances with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Kingery opens the 2025 season 9-for-17 (.529) while scoring a run in each game.

Gustavo Campero collected his first three-hit game of the season by going 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run scored. Campero has recorded multiple hits in back-to-back games while notching his second triple of the season which ties Drew Millas of Rochester for the Triple-A lead.

Three different Bees collected multi-hit games in Matthew Lugo (2-for-4), Chuckie Robinson (2-for-6) and Yolmer Sanchez (2-for-5).

Lugo added his second double of the season on Tuesday night while tabbing his second multi-hit game of the year. Lugo came across to score three runs in the contest to bring him tied for the team lead with Kingery in runs scored.

Making his third start behind the dish, Robinson hit safely for the third straight game with second consecutive multi-hit game. Robinson notched his first two RBI and first two runs of the season on Tuesday night as he opens the year 5-for 14 (.357).

Yolmer Sanchez had his first multi-hit game of the season while making his third start of the year at second base.

Brett Kerry made his first start of the season on Tuesday night where the 25 year old right-hander pitched a gem. Kerry shutout the Isotopes while allowing just one baserunner on one hit and no runs while striking out seven. Tonight's game was the fourth time in Kerry's career where he has pitched a shutout while throwing at least five innings and the fourth time he has only allowed one hit in a five-inning stretch.

Next Game

Salt Lake will look to continue its hot hitting and strong pitching on Wednesday night as the Bees take on the Isotopes at 6:35 PM MT as Shaun Anderson toes the rubber against Austin Gomber at Isotopes Park.

