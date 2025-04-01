Tawa's Big Day at the Plate Leads Reno to Commanding 9-1 Victory over Tacoma

April 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, Nev. - Tim Tawa continued his red-hot start to the 2025 campaign, blasting his third round-tripper of the year while collecting four RBI to help lead the Reno Aces (2-2) to a 7-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (3-1) in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Tawa sparked the offense in the fourth frame, smashing a four-seam fastball from Troy Taylor over the right-field porch to put two on the board for Reno. The Stanford product would drive in two more in the seventh after finding a gap in right centerfield for his first triple of the year. Through the first four games of the season, Tawa is slashing .429/.529/1.214 with four extra-base hits and nine RBI.

Reno's pitching staff was lights out in the win, holding Tacoma to only two hits. Brandon Bielak was terrific in his Aces debut, allowing no hits and no runs with two punchouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander will work off the productive outing in his next outing, projected for Sunday's series finale.

Jake Rice, Kyle Amendt, Scott McGough, and Taylor Rashi came out of the pen to close out the final frames, combining for five punchouts while allowing one unearned run over 4 1/3 innings.

Ildemaro Vargas had a significant day at the plate, going 1-for-2 with one run and two walks while tying the Ace's all-time franchise leader in runs. Additionally, if the flashy infielder is in the lineup in tomorrow's game, he will tie the franchise record in games played.

Tristin English stayed consistent, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single. The fan favorite has gotten off to a nice start with the bat to start the season, going 5-for-14 (.357) with three RBI and two walks.

The Aces aim to carry their momentum into Wednesday's matchup against the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 P.M. PST. Aces Notables: Tim Tawa: 2-for-3, 1 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB Ildemaro Vargas: 1-for-2, 2 BB (1 run away from Aces franchise record) Tristin English: 2-for-4, 1 RBI Grae Kessinger: 1-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

