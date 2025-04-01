Rainiers Fall 7-1 in Series Opener with Aces

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (3-1) fell 7-1 to the Reno Aces (2-2) in the series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Sauryn Lao spun a perfect 3.0 innings with two strikeouts to silence the Reno offense in just his second career-start. Troy Taylor entered to relieve him in the top of the fourth inning after being assigned to Tacoma today on a Major League rehab assignment. Taylor retired the first two he faced before Trey Mancini doubled to left to break up the no-hitter. Mancini scored on a two-run homer to right from Tim Tawa and Reno took a 2-0 lead.

Taylor exited after 0.2 innings allowing two runs on four hits while striking out one in his first rehab outing.

Reno continued in the top of the sixth inning after back-to-back walks for Tim Tawa and Ildemaro Vargas put two aboard. After a successful double-steal, Tawa scored on an RBI groundout induced by Tristin English. A double from Grae Kessinger scored Vargas and Reno led, 4-0.

The Aces scored three more runs in the seventh inning on three hits to extend a 7-0 lead after sending eight to the plate.

Tacoma avoided the shutout in the top of the ninth when Samad Taylor laced the second hit of the day with a single to put one aboard. Cole Young reached on an error before Taylor was brought in on an RBI groundout from Ben Williamson but Tacoma fell 7-1.

Postgame Notes:

The two hits by Tacoma are the fewest in a game since they had one hit on May 25th, 2024. A game when they were out-hit 5-1 but won the game 6-1 against Las Vegas.

The home run hit by Tim Tawa is the first homer allowed by the Rainiers this season.

Sauryn Lao's perfect 3.0 innings to start is the fourth consecutive game that a Rainiers starter has allowed one or fewer runs.

