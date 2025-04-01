Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

April 1, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 4/1 @ Reno

FIRST PITCH - 2:05 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Suaryn Lao (NR) vs. Reno RHP Brandon Bielak (NR)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, announce the following roster move:

ADD RHP Troy Taylor, sent to Tacoma on a Major League Rehab assignment

THE RAINIERS: finished the sweep of the Round Rock Express on Sunday, thanks to a three-run, walk-off home run from Austin Shenton to win the game 5-2... it was the first Rainiers' walk-off home run since September 17th, 2024 when Jake Slaughter also hit a three-run homerun to beat Round Rock...Luis F. Castillo allowed just one run on two hits, two walks and struck out a pair over 5.2 innings...Josh Fleming, Shintaro Fujinami, Jesse Hahn and Hagen Danner combined to throw 3.1 innings of one-run baseball to keep the Rainiers in it...Rhylan Thomas also went 2-for-3, his first multi-hit game of the season.

BROUGHT OUT THE BROOMS: The Rainiers secured the sweep of Round Rock to open the 2025 season, sweeping the Express for the first time since a four-game sweep from August 5-8, 2009...it marks the first time the Rainiers have swept the opening series since 2006...the Rainiers have not started 3-0 since they got off to a 4-0 start, in 2006...the Rainiers are the only PCL team to get off to a 3-0 start and one of only two Triple-A teams to start 3-0, matching the Charlotte Knights (CWS).

REHAB RUNDOWN : RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on Tuesday to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...his first outing with Tacoma will be his Rainiers debut.

ROLLING INTO RENO: The first road trip of the 2025 season takes the Rainiers to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces...the Rainiers went 19-8 against Reno last season and 7-5 at Greater Nevada Field...the Rainiers hit .281 at Greater Nevada Field last season, their third-highest mark of any PCL venue...the club's 15 home runs last year at GNF are the most they hit at any road ballpark in 2024.

BULLPEN BRINGING IT: Rainiers relievers have allowed just one run through the season's first three games, trailing only Sacramento's 'pen that has not allowed a run yet...the seven hits allowed by the Rainiers bullpen are also the second-fewest in Triple-A among teams that have played three games.

TAKING OUR FIRST ROAD TEST: Cheney Stadium has played well for Tacoma pitchers in recent memory, with the pitching staff owning a 4.81 ERA at home compared to a 5.55 mark on the road in the last four seasons....the Rainiers have gone 167-123 in the last four years, opposed to their 142-148 record on the road in that time...last year, the Rainiers went 48-27 at home, a .640 winning percentage, their second-best mark in the last 20 years, and the 48 wins are tied for the most home wins for the club since 2005...the 48 home wins last year are also tied for the fourth-most in a single season in the Pacific Coast League since 2005.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipeline) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: The 2025 Opening Day roster is comprised of 14 players that suited up for the Rainiers in 2024: : RHP Cody Bolton, OF Dominic Canzone, RHP Blas Castano, LHP Jhonathan Diaz, RHP Josh Fleming, RHP Jesse Hahn, C Blake Hunt, LHP Austin Kitchen, RHP Casey Lawrence, INF Tyler Locklear, OF Spencer Packard, INF Leo Rivas, UTL Samad Taylor and OF Rhylan Thomas...the 14 newcomers are RHP Luis F. Castillo, RHP Hagen Danner, UTL Nick Dunn, RHP Logan Evans, C Harry Ford, RHP Shintaro Fujinami, RHP Will Klein, RHP Sauryn Lao, RHP Casey Legumina, RHP Adonis Medina, LHP Drew Pomeranz, INF Austin Shenton, INF Ben Williamson and INF Cole Young...Young is the youngest Rainier on the OD roster at 21 years old and Lawrence as the oldest at 37...Lawrence was a rising sophomore in high school when Young was born (July 29, 2003).

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their first game to the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Monday night. Emerson Hancock was tagged for six runs in the first inning. The Mariners chipped away as Randy Arozarena, Luke Raley and Cal Raleigh each homered, but was not enough in the loss.

