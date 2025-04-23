Lugo's Bat Sparks Bees, Oklahoma City Holds on Late

April 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT - The Salt Lake Bees ninth inning rally fell short as a three-run first inning fueled Oklahoma City to a 4-3 win over the Bees at the Ballpark at America First Square on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma City Comets 4, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Bobby Miller (1 - 1)

LP: Jake Eder (0 - 1)

SV: Jack Little (4)

Game Summary

Oklahoma City kicked it in gear right away with three quick runs in the first inning. After a leadoff single from Esteury Ruiz and another knock by Michael Chavis, Dalton Rushing launched a three-run homer to right, putting the Bees in an early 3-0 hole.

Eder settled down over the next few innings, retiring the side in order in the second and fourth while only facing the minimum nine batters across his final three innings. The Bees cracked the scoreboard in the bottom of the 4th with a solo blast from Matthew Lugo, who jumped on a 1-0 pitch and sent it onto the right field berm.

Salt Lake chipped away further in the fifth as Lugo came through again, singling in Mitchell Daly to cut the deficit to 4-2.

The Salt Lake bullpen held the Comets in check, limiting OKC to one run as Connor Brogdon and Victor Gonzalez dealt three combined shutout innings.

Salt Lake began to grasp momentum after Ryan Noda was hit by a pitch with outs in the eighth. Daly immediately followed with an RBI double off the left center field wall cutting the deficit to one run.

Entering the ninth, the Bees began to rally starting with a Zach Humphreys lead off with a single. After a strikeout and a hit-by-pitch to Sánchez, Oklahoma City was able to clamp down and earn the final two outs to secure the 4-3 win in the series opener.

Game Notes

The loss drops Salt Lake to 10-12 on the season, as the Bees fall to 1-2 in one-run games.

Jake Eder pitched a season-high four innings, allowing a three-run homer in the first. He gave up five hits, walked one, and recorded a season-best six strikeouts. After the first inning, Eder settled in, facing just nine batters over the next three innings and allowing only two baserunners on one hit while striking out four.

Matthew Lugo recorded a multi-hit game for the third time this season, driving in two runs, including his second home run of the year. Lugo has now reached base in 13 straight games and has logged an extra-base hit in three consecutive outings.

Yolmer Sánchez extended his recent hot streak, going 1-for-2 with two walks. He has now hit safely in six of his last seven games and is batting .375 since April 15. His seven runs scored in that span are the most by any Bee.

The Bees' bullpen continued its strong stretch, allowing two runs or fewer for the fifth time in the last six games. Connor Brogdon and Victor González each delivered scoreless outings.

Brogdon pitched a season-long two innings, striking out a season-high five batters. That matched his most strikeouts in a game since August 2, 2019, when he was with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, the Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will look to get back on the winning side as manager Keith Johnson searches for his 900th career managerial victory. Los Angeles Angels No. 2 prospect Caden Dana will get the start for the Bees as Major League rehabber Tony Gonsolin will go for Oklahoma City at 6:35 p.m. at the Ballpark at America First Square

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.