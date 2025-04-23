Isotopes Claim Opening-Series Victory, 6-4

Reno, NV - The Isotopes plated four runs in the first inning behind a bases-clearing double by Warming Bernabel and a Yanquiel Fernandez RBI single and lead wire-to-wire for a 6-4 triumph over Reno Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Topes Scope:

- With the win, the Isotopes have won back-to-back games in Reno for the first time since June 23-24, 2019, after winning the final contest of 2024, 7-6, in 10 innings.

-The club has also won back-to-back series openers after a 7-2 win over El Paso last Tuesday.

-Albuquerque has not allowed a homer in four-straight games, its longest stretch without relenting a dinger since August 15-19, 2018, five games.

-The Isotopes plated four runs on four hits in the opening frame, the most runs scored by the club in the first frame since bringing home five in Las Vegas on July 30, 2024.

-Albuquerque issued 10 walks on the night, the third-most allowed on the year and third time eclipsing the double-digit mark.

-The Isotopes ended an eight-game streak where the opponent scored the first run of the game, the longest stretch since July 10-21, 2024).

-Albuquerque was charged with three errors on the night, tied for the most in a game in 2025 (also: April 6 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes held their opponent to four runs or fewer for the 10th time this season.

-Albuquerque recorded five doubles on the night, the most in a contest since August 17, 2024, at Round Rock, also five.

-Sam Hilliard drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to 14, every game he's played in 2025. It's tied for the third-longest active on-base streak in the Pacific Coast League. It was just his fifth hitless game of the year.

-Warming Bernabel registered two doubles on the night, the ninth time in his career with two doubles in a contest and second this year (also: April 15 vs. El Paso). It was his sixth multi-hit effort of the year.

-Owen Miller mashed his second homer of the year and singled for his fourth multi-hit game of the season and second-straight. Is 4-for-8 over his last two games.

-Yanquiel Fernandez singled, doubled and drove in a run. Over his last four contests, is 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits (one double and two homers) and five RBI. It was his fifth multi-knock contest of 2025 and second-straight.

-Austin Nola connected on a season-high three hits (two singles and one double) for his second multi-hit game of the year. It's his most hits in a contest since also tallying three on August 4, 2022, with San Diego against Colorado.

-Sterlin Thompson went 0-for-4, ending his six-game hit streak (7x21).

-Starter Carson Palmquist allowed two runs over 4.0 frames on three hits and four walks (tied for the second-most, four times) with six punchouts. His six strikeouts are tied for the second-most by an Isotopes starter this year. It's also the fifth time in 2025 an Albuquerque starter has issued four-plus walks.

-Reno's Tommy Henry allowed five runs over 6.0 innings, the first opposing starter to complete at least 6.0 innings.

-Brendan Hardy made his Triple-A debut and tossed 1.0 shutout inning, allowing two walks with one punchout.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aces meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 7:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Tanner Gordon to the mound while Reno is slated to start Cristian Mena.

