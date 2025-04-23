Rushing's Blast Keeps Comets in Front

April 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Dalton Rushing hit an early three-run homer, and the Oklahoma City Comets maintained the lead for the rest of the game on the way to a 4-3 win over the Salt Lake Bees at The Ballpark at America First Square Tuesday night. With two runners on base in the first inning, Rushing sent a line drive to the right field berm to stake the Comets (14-7) to a 3-0 lead. Leading, 3-1, in the fifth inning, Esteury Ruiz singled, stole both second and third base, and then scored on an infield single by Alex Freeland. The Bees (10-12) scored a run in both the fifth and eighth innings to trim OKC's lead to one run at 4-3. Salt Lake put two runners on with one out in the ninth inning before a lineout and strikeout ended the game.

Of Note: -The Comets have won four straight games and five of their last six games. Three of those four consecutive wins have been by 4-3 scores.

-Dalton Rushing connected on a three-run homer in the first inning - his second home run of the season and first since Opening Night March 28 at Sugar Land. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and tallied a season-high three RBI.

-Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Over his last 11 games, Chavis is 17-for-44 (.386) with four homers, four doubles, nine RBI and 12 runs scored.

-Esteury Ruiz picked up two hits, scored two runs and stole two bases. He is now 8-for-8 in his stolen base attempts this season.

-The Comets bullpen covered the final four innings, allowing one run and three hits, with one walk and eight strikeouts. Jack Little earned his fourth save of the season, tying him with Las Vegas' Grant Holman for the PCL lead.

Next Up: The Comets look for a fifth straight win starting at 7:35 p.m. CT Wednesday in Salt Lake. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

