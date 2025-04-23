Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sugar Land

April 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/23 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 6:05 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (0-2, 7.59) vs. Sugar Land RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-1, 2.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880 AM

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster move:

ADD RHP William Flemming - transferred from Everett to Tacoma

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Fell 4-1 to Sugar Land on Tuesday afternoon, despite out-hitting the Space Cowboys eight-to-three...Luis F. Castillo and Austin Kitchen combined to hold Sugar Land without a hit through the first five innings...all four Space Cowboys runs scored in the sixth, as Shintaro Fujinami walked three batters, allowing three to score on wild pitches and one on a sacrifice fly...the Rainiers answered with a run of their own in the bottom of the sixth, thank to an RBI single from Harry Ford...the Rainiers loaded the bases in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but could not plate another run in the 4-1 loss.

SLAMMIN' SAMAD: Samad Taylor went 3-for-5 on Tuesday afternoon, marking his fourth three-hit game of the season...Taylor joins Reno's Jorge Barrosa as the only players to log four three-hit games in 2025...in his last nine games, Taylor is hitting .429 (15x35) with four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBI and five stolen bases... Taylor also ranks among PCL league leaders in: home runs (T-3rd - 5), slugging percentage (8th - .618) and OPS (T-8th - 1.015).

STRONG EFFORT SPOILED: Rainiers pitchers allowed just three hits in their loss to Sugar Land on Tuesday afternoon... it marks just the seventh time since 2005 that the Rainiers have given up three-or-fewer hits and lost a game, and the first since August 16, 2016 at Nashville, a game they lost 2-1.

SUGAR SWEET : Today begins the first and only trip to Tacoma for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, and the first of two meetings between the two teams this year...the Rainiers will travel down to Sugar Land at the beginning of August for the other six-game set...in 2024, the Rainiers hit .249 against the Space Cowboys, winning five out of six games at Cheney Stadium and taking two out of six at Sugar Land...Rainiers pitchers worked a 3.12 ERA at home, compared to a 4.68 mark at Constellation Field.

PACKING A PUNCH: On his seven-game on-base streak, OF Spencer Packard has hit .400 (10x25) with two doubles, four RBI and four walks to three strikeouts...his seven- game streak is tied for the fourth-longest for a Rainier in 2025...in that span, Packard has gotten it done against both left and right-handed pitchers, hitting 3x7 (.429) against southpaws and 7x18 (.389) against right-handers.

RHYLAN'S ROLLING: In his last 10 games, OF Rhylan Thomas has hit .400 (14x35) with a home run, four RBI and seven runs scored...Thomas is also hitting .458 (11x24) when leading off an inning...his 11 hits when leading off the inning are tied for the second-most by any minor league hitter this season...the only Major League players with more hits to lead off an inning are Francisco Lindor (NYM - 15), Xavier Edwards (MIA - 13) and Lawrence Butler (ATH - 12).

REHAB RUNDOWN: RHP Matt Brash was sent to Tacoma to begin a Major League Rehab assignment on Sunday...Brash missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery...he was placed on the Mariners 15-Day injured list on March 27 (retro March 24)...Brash has made three appearances with Tacoma, last throwing on Sunday, allowing two runs on a hit, walking one and striking out one in 0.2 innings...in his three appearances, he has allowed two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out three in 2.2 innings.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell in their first game of the series in Boston, 8-3... Jorge Polanco got the Mariners on the board with a solo home run in the first inning... Boston took a 4-1 lead after the fifth inning, but JP Crawford cut the deficit to one with a two-run single in the sixth, making it 4-3...Boston scored four runs in the seventh to put the game away at 8-3...Sauryn Lao made his Major League debut in the loss, striking out three over the final 1.2 innings, allowing an unearned run.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.