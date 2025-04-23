Reno Drops Series Opener in 6-4 Loss to Albuquerque

April 23, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (10-12) fell 6-4 to the Albuquerque Isotopes (10-12), the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

Tristin English was a lone bright spot offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and one walk. The fan favorite is slashing a robust .295/.396/.372 with three doubles, one home run, and 10 RBI, hitting in the heart of the Aces' order this season.

Blaze Alexander reached base four times in the loss, going 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and three walks. The 25-year-old has started to pick it up at the plate, going 9-for-22 (.409) with two doubles, six RBI, and seven walks over his last six games.

The Aces will look ahead to Wednesday's matchup against the Albuquerque Isotopes, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PST.

Aces Notables:

Tristin English: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Blaze Alexander: 1-for-2, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB

