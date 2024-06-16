Bees Use Excellent All-Around Performance to Down Aviators

The Salt Lake Bees won their second straight game against the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday evening, piecing together an excellent all-around team effort en route to a 10-3 victory.

The Bees got their bats going for the first time in the series against Las Vegas last night, and on Saturday, they were able to ride this momentum into their ninth double-digit run scoring performance of the season. The offense kicked things into high gear very early on, jumping on Aviators starter J.T. Ginn for two runs in both the second and third innings to take control of the game from the get-go. The first pair of tallies was brought home via an opposite field solo home run by Jordyn Adams and an RBI base hit by D'Shawn Knowles, and the next two were manufactured by Adams all by himself, with the Salt Lake center fielder driving in another with a base hit and then scoring all the way from first on a stolen base after a throwing error by Las Vegas catcher Yohel Pozo.

The knockout blow for Salt Lake came in the top of the sixth, when the team matched a season-high by posting a six-spot in the inning that put the game out of reach. After the Bees loaded the bases with just one out in the frame, Kyren Paris got the rally started with a bloop single into right field that netted him two RBIs and kept the line moving. The rehabbing Miguel Sanó walked with the bases loaded to bring home another soon after, and on the very next plate appearance, Jason Martin smoked a line drive right back up the middle for a two-run single of his own. To cap things off, Drew Ellis worked the second bases-loaded walk of the inning, picking up his first RBI of the day and putting Salt Lake up by eight in the process.

Not to be outdone, the Bees pitching staff also had itself a very nice day, beginning with starter Brett Kerry. The righty lasted six innings in his outing and surrendered just two earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three, which helped him earn his second consecutive quality start and the fourth straight for Salt Lake this week. Behind Kerry, the trio of Amir Garrett, Tayron Guerrero and Hans Crouse brought the game to its conclusion smoothly, combining to allow just one run over the final three frames while punching out five Las Vegas hitters.

The Bees will now try to secure the series victory against Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon, with Chase Silseth currently set to take the bump for his second rehab start with the team opposite Joe Boyle at 1:05 p.m.

