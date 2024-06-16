English Delivers for Reno in 7-6 Walk-Off Win Over Sacramento

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







Reno, Nev. - With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Tristin English played hero for the Reno Aces (32-36), coming through with a clutch base knock to complete the late comeback and walk off the Sacramento River Cats (42-26) 7-6 on Saturday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Before English could pull through for Reno, Jordan Lawlar delivered a clutch two-RBI triple into right-centerfield to plate Deyvison De Los Santos and Albert Almora to tie the game at six. The Diamondback's #1 overall prospect finished the day going 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, and four total RBI. He hasn't missed a beat since coming back from the injured list (injured thumb), going 8-for-20 (.368) with eight RBI in four games.

Humberto Castellanos took a no-decision on Saturday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks through five 2/3 innings. Despite the shaky outing, the 26-year-old punched out a season-high 10 River Cats. The right-hander now owns a 5.14 ERA with a 55:23 K: BB in 50 innings.

Brandon Hughes, Austin Pope, and Kyle Backhus came out of the bullpen to relieve Castellanos, combining for three 1/3 scoreless innings with five punchouts and just one walk.

The Aces will look to finish the series against the Sacramento River Cats with a win in Sunday's series finale, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Tristin English: 1-for-5, 1 RBI; Walk-off Hit

Jordan Lawlar: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Humberto Castellanos: 10 K, 5.2 IP, 6 ER, 2 BB

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

-ACES-

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.