Rainiers Dominate in Fourth Straight Win

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (39-30) tied their season-long four-game winning streak, beating the Round Rock Express (33-35) by a score of 13-3, Sunday at Dell Diamond.

The Rainiers got out to an early lead, scoring three runs in the first on a two-run single from Jason Vosler and an RBI single from Jake Slaughter. They scored a fourth run in the third inning on a solo home run from Vosler, taking a 4-0 lead.

Round Rock fought back with three runs in their half of the third on singles from Josh Jung and Blaine Crim. It didn't stay close for long, as Tacoma scored seven runs over the next three innings.

They scored four in the fourth on a solo home run from Michael Papierski, singles from Luis Urias and Slaughter and an RBI double from Spencer Packard. A two-run single from Vosler in the fifth and a bases loaded walk in the sixth made it 11-3.

Tacoma added two more in the ninth on another double from Packard and a sacrifice fly from Samad Taylor. Up 13-3, Brett de Geus closed the game out with a perfect ninth inning, striking out two of the three men he faced.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Jason Vosler and Spencer Packard combined for nine of Tacoma's 20 hits tonight. Vosler went 4-for-6 with three runs scored, a home run and five runs batted in, and Packard went 5-for-6 with two runs scored, two doubles and two runs batted in.

Spencer Packard's five hits marked the first five-hit game for a Rainiers player since Cade Marlowe did so last year on Sept. 17 at Oklahoma City.

Tacoma's 20 hits tonight are the most hits they have recorded in a single game all year. Their previous high was 16, done three times, most recently on April 28 vs. El Paso.

Jhonathan Diaz earned his league-leading eighth win of the year tonight, tossing a quality start. The southpaw allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits and six walks while striking out two.

Tacoma will get tomorrow off and travel home where they will start a six-game series against Las Vegas on Tuesday. First pitch between the Rainiers and Aviators from Cheney Stadium is set for 6:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

