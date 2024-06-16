OKC Baseball Club Earns 9-2 Win Over Space Cowboys

The Oklahoma City Baseball Club homered in three straight innings - including a grand slam by Chris Okey - in a 9-2 win against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Sunday night at Constellation Field. Trey Sweeney gave OKC (38-31) the first lead of the night with a RBI double in the first inning. Sugar Land (45-24) tied the score in the second inning on a RBI single. OKC broke open the game with five runs in the sixth inning. With one out, OKC drew three straight walks to load the bases. Later with two outs, Jonathan Araúz knocked a RBI single to put OKC ahead, 2-1. Okey followed with the bases loaded again and hit a grand slam out to center field for a 6-1 OKC lead. Kody Hoese connected on a two-run home run out to left field in the seventh inning for an 8-1 OKC advantage. A solo homer by James Outman in the eighth inning to right-center field pushed OKC's lead to 9-1. After being held scoreless over six innings, Sugar Land tallied a run on a groundout in the ninth inning.

Of Note:

- Oklahoma City snapped a four-game losing skid to win the series finale in Sugar Land...OKC won the series opener and finale with Sugar Land winning the series, 4-2.

-Oklahoma City's nine runs marked the most scored by the team since Tuesday's 11-2 win in the series opener and OKC has now scored at least five runs in three straight games as well as eight times in the last 11 games... OKC scored five runs in the sixth inning for the team's highest scoring inning of the series. It was the first time OKC scored five or more runs in an inning since June 8 against Round Rock at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when OKC scored six runs in the third inning of a 10-9 win.

-Oklahoma City hit three home runs, marking the team's third straight multi-homer game, and fourth straight game with at least one homer. OKC has hit 10 homers over the last four games.

- Chris Okey hit his first home run of the season and OKC's fifth grand slam of 2024. The grand slam was Okey's first homer since Sept. 3, 2023 when he was with Salt Lake at Las Vegas. It was also his first grand slam since the 2017 season when he hit a grand slam for Dayton at Tampa in a Florida State League game May 20, 2017...Four different players have hit OKC's five grand slams this season and Sunday was the team's second of the season at Constellation Field.

-Kody Hoese homered in a second straight game, going 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored. He has now hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 16-for-42 with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI and 10 runs scored.

-Pitcher Alex Gamboa (1-2) entered the game in the third inning and pitched a season-high 4.1 innings of scoreless relief. He was credited with his first win of the season, allowing four hits with three strikeouts.

-Five OKC pitchers held Sugar Land's league-leading offense to two runs after the Space Cowboys had scored 24 runs over the previous two games. OKC held the Space Cowboys scoreless in seven of nine innings Sunday, including from the third through eighth innings.

-All nine players in OKC's lineup recorded at least one hit...In addition to Hoese, Jonathan Araúz also finished with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-4 with a RBI and scored a run.

-Kyle Hurt continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, facing four batters and allowing two walks and recording a strikeout over two-thirds of the eighth inning.

Next Up: Oklahoma City returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark Tuesday to open a six-game home series against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday. Guests can enjoy $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Additionally, select COOP Ale Works and Modelo draft beer will be available at a special rate of $3 for guests age 21 and older.

