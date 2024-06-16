Albuquerque Wins, 9-3, for Series Victory Over El Paso

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes plated six runs over the first three innings, including four in the first frame, while Tanner Gordon tossed 6.0 innings of two-run ball for a 9-3 victory over El Paso and clinch the series win Sunday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the triumph, the Isotopes claimed their first series victory of the year, taking four of six games, and first since Sept. 12-17, 2023, at El Paso, 12 sets. Albuquerque has not won a series against another opponent since Aug. 22-26, 2023, at Oklahoma City, won five of six.

-The Isotopes plated four runs in the opening frame, the second-most runs in the first inning this year (most: seven, April 20 at El Paso).

-Albuquerque has 11 wins against El Paso on the year and 11 against every other first half opponent.

-Tanner Gordon spun the seventh Isotopes quality start of the season and first since June 8 at Sacramento (Karl Kauffmann), improving the club to 4-3 in such contests. He tossed 6.0 frames of two-run ball. It's the 10th Isotopes start allowing two runs or fewer (min. 5.0 IP), with four coming against El Paso.

-Albuquerque pitching limited El Paso to three runs on the night, the ninth time in 2024 the staff has held an opponent to three tallies or fewer.

-Hunter Stovall and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, the third time in 2024 the Isotopes have gone back-to-back (also: Hilliard and Hunter Goodman, April 23 vs. Oklahoma City and Michael Toglia and Aaron Schunk May 9 at El Paso).

-The Isotopes have belted multiple homers in two-straight contests for the fourth time in 2024 and first since May 8-9 at El Paso.

-With the six-run victory, five of the Isotopes 22 wins on the year have come with a margin of six or more.

-El Paso's Miguel Cienfuegos allowed six runs over 4.2 frames, the third Chihuahua starter to yield six-plus runs in a start to Albuquerque.

-Hunter Stovall recorded two hits, including his fourth homer, for his seventh multi-hit contest on the year. Has two homers in his last four games and three in last nine. Has a four-game hitting streak, slashing .400/.444/.867 with two doubles, two homers and five RBI.

-Sam Hilliard tallied two hits, a homer, RBI and a walk, his 25th multi-hit contest of the year third in his last five games. Has a six-game hitting streak, slashing .385/.448/.731 with a double, triple, two homers and five RBI. Belted his 75th Isotopes homer, extending his franchise record. Is four homers away from tying the Albuquerque Dukes Triple-A record (Mike Busch, 1993-96).

-Willie MacIver went 2-for-4 with a triple and RBI, his 11th multi-hit contest of the year and second in three games. Has a four-game hit and RBI streak. During stretch he is slashing .429/.400/.1.000 with a triple, two homers and six RBI. It's his first four-game RBI streak since July 16-26, 2022, with Double-A Hartford.

-Aaron Schunk registered two RBI, his eighth multi-RBI game of 2024 and third in his last four games. Has a hit in six of last seven games (.379, four doubles, a triple, two homers and nine RBI).

-Jimmy Herron went 2-for-4 with two RBI, his sixth multi-hit game of the year and second-straight (first back-to-back multi-hit contest of 2024). Tallied fifth multi-RBI game.

On Deck: After an off-day, the Isotopes begin a six-game series against the Oklahoma City Baseball Club Tuesday at 5:05 pm MT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Neither team has announced starters.

