Texas Rangers INF Josh Jung, RHP Josh Sborz Begin Rehab Assignment with Round Rock Express on Sunday

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Texas Rangers announced on Sunday morning that 2023 World Series Champions INF Josh Jung and RHP Josh Sborz will begin their respective rehab assignments on Sunday night at Dell Diamond as the Round Rock Express host the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. CT.

Jung was hit by a pitch in the fourth game of the 2024 season and landed on the Injured List with a fractured right wrist. He was 7-for-17 with a double, triple, two home runs, six RBI, five runs scored, two walks and four strikeouts before the injury.

He was a key contributor to the Rangers winning the 2023 World Series. In 17 games during the 2023 Postseason, the right-hander hit .308 with three home runs and eight RBI. In 122 games for Texas last year, Jung slashed .266/.315/.467 with 25 doubles, one triple, 23 home runs, 70 RBI, 75 runs scored, 30 walks and 151 strikeouts. He finished fourth in voting for the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year Award.

Sborz was placed on the Injured List on May 9 with a right rotator cuff strain. He recorded the final out of the 2023 World Series as he struck out INF Ketel Marte looking to clinch the first World Series in franchise history. Sborz's 2023 Postseason run included 10 relief outings with a 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP). He has appeared in 144 games over the last six seasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers (2019) and Rangers (2020-2024).

Jung appeared with the Express in 2021 and 2022. In 58 Triple-A games he has a .316 batting average. He played his collegiate baseball at Texas Tech University where he was named the 2019 Big-12 Co-Player of the Year. He earned 15 All-America awards over his three seasons. Jung is a native Texan and graduated from MacArthur High School in San Antonio.

Sborz has logged 23 appearances with the Express over parts of the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Last year his four appearances were part of three separate rehab assignments. The Washington, D.C. native was selected as the 74th overall pick by the Dodgers in the 2015 MLB Draft from the University of Virginia. He was traded to Texas on February 16, 2021 for RHP Jhan Zambrano.

