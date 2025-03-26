Preliminary 2025 Round Rock Express Roster Announced
March 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Round Rock Express, in conjunction with the Texas Rangers, announced the club's preliminary roster on Wednesday afternoon. The preliminary roster is subject to change prior to Opening Day, which is set for Friday, March 28 at 9:05 p.m. as the Express visit the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at Cheney Stadium.
The club features two of the top 30 prospects in the Texas Rangers organization, according to MLB.com, led by RHP Emiliano Teodo, who checks in at No. 6 on the list. INF Justin Foscue is ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the organization.
The preliminary roster includes 31 players, 15 of which have appeared with the Express before. Returning to Round Rock for the 2025 season will be RHP Joe Barlow, OF Evan Carter, INF Blaine Crim, RHP Dane Dunning, RHP Matt Festa, INF Justin Foscue, OF Dustin Harris, OF Trevor Hauver, LHP Jacob Latz, INF Jonathan Ornelas, LHP Walter Pennington, C Konner Piotto, RHP Daniel Robert, OF Kellen Strahm and RHP Cole Winn.
Additionally, four of the nine players who appeared in the 2024 Express Opening Day lineup are slated to start the 2025 season with Round Rock. Crim, Foscue, Harris and Ornelas all appeared on Opening Day last season.
In total, 22 of the 31 players have logged Major League service time in their careers, including 14 of the 18 pitchers on the staff, Barlow (Rangers), RHP Caleb Boushley (Brewers, Twins), RHP David Buchanan (Phillies, Reds), RHP JT Chargois (Twins, Dodgers, Mariners, Rays, Marlins), Dunning (White Sox, Rangers), RHP Codi Heuer (Cubs, White Sox), RHP Adrian Houser (Brewers, Mets), Latz (Rangers), Pennington (Rangers, Royals), LHP Michael Plassmeyer (Phillies), Robert (Rangers), RHP Hunter Strickland (Giants, Mariners, Nationals, Mets, Rays, Angels, Brewers, Reds, Angels) and Winn (Rangers). Eight of the 13 position players have appeared in Major League Baseball: C Tucker Barnhart (Reds, Tigers, Cubs, Diamondbacks), Foscue (Rangers), OF Sam Haggerty (Mets, Mariners), Harris (Rangers), Ornelas (Rangers), INF Alan Trejo (Rockies), C Chad Wallach (Reds, Marlins, Angels).
Round Rock's initial roster features a distinct international flair with three different nations represented. RHP Emiliano Teodo is a native of the Dominican Republic while RHP Luis Curvelo is from Venezuela. Piotto is the lone Canadian on the initial 2025 roster.
American born players hail from 18 different states, including Alabama (Crim, Foscue, Robert), Arizona (Haggerty, Hauver, Ornelas), California (Freeman, Johnson, Trejo), Colorado (Pennington, Winn), Florida (Dunning, Harris), Georgia (Buchanan, Strickland), Illinois (Latz), Louisiana (Chargois), Missouri (Plassmeyer), Montana (Heuer), Nebraska (Hoffman), New York (Festa), Oklahoma (Houser), Oregon (Strahm), Tennessee (Carter), Utah (Barlow), Wisconsin (Boushley). RHP Dane Acker is the lone member to represent the Lone Star state on the 2025 roster.
Round Rock's full roster can be downloaded via RRExpress.com and is listed below:
Pitchers (18)
Catchers (3)
Infielders (5)
Outfielders (5)
Acker, Dane
Barlow, Joe
Boushley, Caleb
Buchanan, David
Chargois, JT
Curvelo, Luis
Dunning, Dane
Festa, Matt
Heuer, Codi
Hoffman, Nolan
Houser, Adrian
Latz, Jake
Pennington, Walter
Plassmeyer, Michael
Robert, Daniel
Strickland, Hunter
Teodo, Emiliano
Winn, Cole
Barnhart, Tucker
Piotto, Konner
Wallach, Chad
Crim, Blaine
Foscue, Justin
Freeman, Cody
Ornelas, Jonathan
Trejo, Alan
Carter, Evan
Haggerty, Sam
Harris, Dustin
Hauver, Trevor
Strahm, Kellen
The Express kick off the 2025 season on the road beginning Friday, March 28 against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 9:05 p.m. from Cheney Stadium. The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!
