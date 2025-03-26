Isotopes Announce Return of "Jackie Robinson Night" Art and Essay Project

As part of their 2025 "Jackie Robinson Night" on Tuesday, April 15, the Albuquerque Isotopes today announced the return of the "Jackie Robinson Night" Art and Essay Project, an initiative for students to create a reflective piece about the Baseball and Civic Rights icon.

Students grades K-12 who complete and turn in the assignment as an essay, poem or artwork by Friday, April 11 will receive four free Reserved Level tickets to the "Jackie Robinson Night" game on Tuesday, April 15 against El Paso. Students can submit a project on the following subjects:

Why was Jackie Robinson's impact so important on America?

What inspiration can you draw from Jackie Robinson to break barriers we continue to face today?

Do you have a goal/desire to become the "first" to accomplish something in your life? If so, what is it and why?

"The impact of Jackie Robinson is vital and it's crucial for the entire sport of baseball to be a catalyst to keep his legacy at the forefront," Isotopes General Manager John Traub said. "We hope students use this opportunity to learn about Jackie's impact on our country, both on and off the field, and are inspired to make a meaningful impact on society themselves."

Students should bring their completed assignments to the Isotopes Park Administrative Offices between 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday to claim their tickets. All projects must be submitted by Friday, April 11.

This project is a partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce New Mexico, Burque Against Racism and Rude Boy Cookies.

