Orbit Wins USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Award For Best Minor League Baseball Mascot

March 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







USA TODAY announced this morning that Orbit, the Isotopes loveable mascot, has won the 10Best Readers' Choice Award for Best Minor League Baseball Mascot, as voted on by fans in a nationwide contest.

Orbit was one of 20 Minor League Baseball mascots chosen by a panel of experts and USA TODAY 10Best editors to participate in the contest. Fans voted for their favorite mascot from February 17 through March 17.

"Thanks to all of the fans for spreading the love and getting folks from all across the country to vote for me," Isotopes mascot Orbit wrote in a statement. "I love being the face of the Isotopes franchise and it's an honor to represent the best fans in the country."

The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for this Tuesday, April 1 at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm against the Salt Lake Bees.

