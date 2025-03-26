Opening Day Roster for 2025 Space Cowboys Set

March 26, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - In coordination with the Houston Astros, the reigning Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys have announced their initial roster for the 2025 season.

The 26-man roster is comprised of 15 pitchers, three catchers, five infielders and three outfielders. The breakdown by position can be found below.

Pitchers: RHP AJ Blubaugh, RHP Aaron Brown, RHP Miguel Castro, LHP Colton Gordon, RHP Nick Hernandez, RHP Tyler Ivey, RHP Rhett Kouba, RHP Jayden Murray, LHP Brody Rodning, LHP Bennett Sousa, RHP Misael Tamarez, RHP Logan VanWey, LHP Brandon Walter, LHP Blake Weiman, RHP Miguel Ullola.

Catchers: Joe Hudson, Collin Price, César Salazar

Infielders: Jesús Bastidas, Luis Guillorme, Brice Matthews, Tommy Sacco Jr., Shay Whitcomb

Outfielders: Kendey Corona, Quincy Hamilton, Jacob Melton.

The Space Cowboys roster features six total Top 30 prospects in the Astros' organization per MLB Pipeline, including three of the top six prospects for Houston, with Brice Matthews (#2), Jacob Melton (#3), Miguel Ullola (#6), AJ Blubaugh (#11), Colton Gordon (#16) and Shay Whitcomb (#17) rounding out the list.

Additionally, Sugar Land returns 16 total players who were part of the Space Cowboys in 2024 and 14 players that were on the active roster for the Space Cowboys when they clinched the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

With the full promotional schedule announced for 2025, single game tickets for all 75 home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. For the first time in franchise history, the Space Cowboys will open their season at home when they begin their campaign as the defending Triple-A National Champions by hosting the Oklahoma City Comets on Friday, March 28 at 7:05 pm. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online here.

