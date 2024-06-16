OKC Baseball Club Suffers 14-5 Loss to Sugar Land

June 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Baseball Club News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys broke a tie with a nine-run bottom of the seventh inning, sending the Oklahoma City Baseball Club to a 14-5 loss Saturday night at Constellation Field. Sugar Land (45-23) scored two runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead. Kody Hoese and Hunter Feduccia hit back-to-back home runs to pull OKC within 4-2 in the fourth inning. Oklahoma City (37-31) was trailing, 5-2, in the sixth inning when the team rallied to tie the game. Drew Avans hit a RBI single, and two runs scored later in the inning on an error to even the score at 5-5. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Space Cowboys blew open the game with a nine-run rally. Each of the final eight runs scored with two outs, capped with a grand slam by Shay Whitcomb.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City has now lost four straight games and five of the last six games and has been eliminated from first-half title contention. The four-game losing streak matches a season high.

-Oklahoma City allowed a season-high 14 runs. Sugar Land's nine-run seventh inning is the highest scoring inning by an opponent since a record-setting 17-run rally also by the Space Cowboys on Aug. 19, 2022...The nine-run margin of defeat was OKC's largest of the season...The grand slam hit by Shay Whitcomb was the first allowed by OKC this season.

-Kody Hoese and Hunter Feduccia homered on consecutive pitches in the fourth inning for OKC's third set of back-to-back home runs this season.

-Kody Hoese was the only OKC player to finish with a multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a home run, double and a walk. He has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-38 (.368).

-Hunter Feduccia homered in a second consecutive game and third in his last six games. He has hit safely a season-best seven straight games. During the streak, Feduccia is 8-for-24 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to regroup in Sugar Land starting at 6:35 p.m. Sunday at Constellation Field. Live radio coverage of each OKC Baseball Club game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

