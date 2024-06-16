Quieted Offense Forces Series Split for Bees in Las Vegas

The Salt Lake Bees settled for the series split at Las Vegas Ballpark against the Aviators after falling 5-1 in Sunday's finale.

Chase Silseth (L, 0-2) started both Tuesday's opener and the final game of the series, making his first two starts of the season with the Bees. Silseth went deeper into Sunday's start, firing five complete innings and punching out four Aviators while allowing three runs on seven hits. The righty put up three scoreless frames to start the day, but Las Vegas tagged Silseth for all three runs in the fourth inning as a pair crossed home with two outs. Ryan Miller and Travis MacGregor closed out the remaining three innings as Miler allowed two runs to score in the sixth inning off a 2-run home run while MacGregor posted two clean innings with a trio of strikeouts. Aaron Brooks (W, 2-7) started on the bump for the Aviators and put together a strong outing, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing the lone Salt Lake run and a walk while retiring seven Bees via the strikeout.

The Aviators were the first to put a runner in scoring position after a leadoff double from Hoy Park in the third inning. Lawrence Butler later followed with a one-out walk to place two runners on, but Silseth used some magic to escape the jam, picking off Park at second and then picking off Butler at first just two pitches later. The Bees used the momentum to strike first in the ensuing frame for the fifth time in the series and for the third consecutive game as Jason Martin lined a two-out double and scored after Jordyn Adams singled through the infield to give Salt Lake a 1-0 edge. The Aviators responded with a crooked number in the home half of the fourth with Armando Alveraz drawing a leadoff walk and Ryan Noda doubling to center field to place two runners in scoring position for Tyler Nevin to tie the game with a one-out sacrifice fly. With Noda on third, a wild pitch handed the lead over to Las Vegas before three consecutive two-out singles stretched the Aviators' advantage, 3-1. The Bees got the tying run on base in the sixth inning as Kyren Paris occupied third and Brandon Drury held first, but back-to-back strikeouts closed the frame with no damage. Drew Lugbauer extended Las Vegas' lead in the bottom of the sixth with a 2-run home run to right field, his 12th of the season. Despite trailing by four runs, the Bees were able to put together one last threat in the eighth inning with the tying run at the plate in Miguel Sano as the bases were full with one out, however Sano grounded into a 1-2-3 double play to retire the side.

The Bees will head home to face the Reno Aces on Tuesday with first pitched ticketed for 6:35 p.m. MT. The Aces have already traveled to Salt Lake this season, taking five of the six games at Smith's Ballpark in mid-April.

