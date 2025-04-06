Campero Extends Hit Streak, Isotopes Use Long Ball In Win Over Bees

Albuquerque, NM - The Salt Lake Bees suffered a 14-3 loss in Saturday's contest as J.D. Davis came away with a three-hit night despite the isotopes taking control of the series.

Albuquerque 14, Salt Lake 3

WP: Karl Kauffmann (1 - 0)

LP: Mason Erla (0 - 1)

Albuquerque's Zac Veen started the Isotopes off with an RBI double to put the Bees in an early 1-0 hole.

J.D. Davis led off with a bloop single, followed by back-to-back singles from Ryan Noda and Scott Kingery to load the bases. While Salt Lake only managed a sac fly from Chuckie Robinson to score Davis, it knotted the game at 1-1.

After a single by Zach Neto and a groundout to move him over, Davis came through again-his second hit plated Neto and gave the Bees a brief 2-1 edge. But the bottom of the inning unraveled quickly.

Reliever Mason Erla inherited trouble and couldn't escape it. A costly error opened the door for Zac Veen's two-run homer. After a walk to Hiura, Sam Hilliard crushed a two-run shot of his own. With two outs, Braxton Fulford delivered the final blow of the inning-a two-run homer after a walk to Bernabel. In all, Salt Lake yielded six runs on just three hits, thanks in part to poor defense and costly walks. 8-2, Isotopes.

Kingery doubled and scored on a groundout and sac play to bring Salt Lake within five, 8-3. But Albuquerque answered right back with two more runs in the bottom half, once again sparked by Zac Veen and Hiura.

Albuquerque padded the lead with two more runs in each of the 5th and 6th and the Beess bullpen struggled to contain the relentless Isotopes.

Davis continued to be the bright spot for Salt Lake, picking up his third hit in the 7th, but the Bees failed to bring anyone home in the final frames. Salt Lake managed just one baserunner in the 8th and another single from Kavadas in the 9th before striking out back-to-back to end it.

Game Notes

Salt lake fell to 3-5 on the season with its fourth loss by 10 or more runs as Albuquerque had the second most hit against the Bees this season.

J.D. Davis collected his first three-hit game since Aug. 18, 2024 when playing for Norfolk. Davis went 3-for-5 on the night while batting in his fifth run of the season and scoring for the fourth time this year. Kingery had the only extra base hit of the night for Salt Lake giving him his third double of the season.

After seeing his six-game hitting streak come to an end, Scott Kingery got back on the board by going 2-for-3. Kingery has hit safely in six of the seven games he has played this season and scored for the sixth time this season.

Gustavo Campero went 1-for-3 on the night, continuing his streak of eight games. Campero leads the team with 13 hits this season and has gone 9-for-20 (.450) in the series against Albuquerque.

Connor Brogdon notched his second consecutive shutout relief appearance while allowing two hits and no runs to score.

Up Next

The Salt Lake Bees will look to salvage the series in the final game in Albuquerque as the Bees take on the Isotopes at 1:35 PM at RGCU Field at Isotopes Park.

