E-Train Clinches Series with Walkoff in 10th Inning

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - DELL DIAMOND R H E

TOLEDO MUD HENS (2-6) 4 7 0

ROUND ROCK EXPRESS (4-4) 6 10 0

WP: RHP Luis Curvelo (2-0, 2.25) - 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO FIRST PITCH: 7:18 P.M. ATTENDANCE: 5,418

LP: RHP Chase Lee (0-1, 4.91) - 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO GAME TIME: 3:06

SV: -- TEMPERATURE: 55 degrees, Overcast

HOME RUNS: NO. INN. ON OUT COUNT DISTANCE/EXIT VELO. LOCATION

Bligh Madris 1 2 1 2 3-1 420 feet/107.7 MPH Visitor's Clubhouse Roof

Tucker Barnhart 1 10 1 2 3-2 395 feet/102.9 MPH RF Berm

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Toledo CF Brewer Hicklen notched a two-out single in the top of the second inning, setting up RF Bligh Madris' first home run of the year and granting the Mud Hens an early 2-0 edge.

DH Ben Gamel and Hicklen opened the third with a double and a single, respectively. With runners on second and third, Madris grounded out to 1B Justin Foscue and recorded his third RBI of the night, resulting in a 3-0 Toledo lead.

In his second start of the year, Toledo LHP Dietrich Enns held Round Rock scoreless through 5.0 innings. LHP Andrew Chafin replaced Enns in the sixth. Express LF Trevor Hauver walked and Foscue singled to start the bottom half of the frame. Back-to-back RBI singles from C Tucker Barnhart and 3B Alan Trejo cut the Round Rock deficit to 3-2. After a sacrifice bunt from RF Kellen Strahm, Chafin's wild pitch allowed Barnhart to score from third and knotted the ball game at 3-3.

Both clubs went scoreless through the final three frames, sending the game to extras for the second time in the series.

A 3B Jace Jung flyout and C Tomas Nido groundout allowed inherited runner 2B Hao-Yu Lee to score and break the tie in the top of the 10th.

In the bottom of the frame, Hauver laced a double down the line, sending Crim, who started the inning at second base, home and tying the contest back, this time to 4-4.

For the second time in the series, the E-Train walked it off against the Mud Hens. This time Barnhart was the hero with his first home run of the year, sending a two-run blast over the right field wall and clinching the series with a 6-4 win.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

POUNDING THE ZONE: Round Rock pitchers reached an 0-2 count 14 times on Saturday night, recording 12 strikeouts when doing so.

WHAT A RELIEF: The E-Train bullpen gave up just one hit and one run on Saturday night with seven punchouts.

CRIM DE LA CRIM : After going 1-5 on Saturday night, 1B Blaine Crim boasts a 13-game hitting streak dating back to last year.

NEXT GAME: Sunday, April 6 vs Toledo FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X !

#RR#

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.