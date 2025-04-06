Isotopes Rally Falls Short in Series Finale against Bees, 9-8

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes trailed 8-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning then plated five runs in the frame before tying the game behind an Aaron Schunk two-run double in the eighth inning. However, the Bees scored a run in the top of the ninth to claim the series finale 9-8 Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, Albuquerque and Salt Lake split the six-game series.

-The Isotopes fall to 2-1 in one run games on the season, ending their three-game win streak in such contests that dated back to 2024.

-Albuquerque plated five runs in the fourth inning, the third time this season the club has scored five-plus runs in an inning (also: April 5 vs. Salt Lake, six-run third, and April 2 vs. Salt, eight-run fifth).

-The Isotopes committed three errors, a season-high.

-Albuquerque swatted two homers and have connected on a dinger in five-straight games.

-Yanquiel Fernandez belted his first homer of the season in the fourth frame. The clout was also his first at Isotopes Park after playing in 33 games with the club in 2024.

-Adael Amador swatted his first Triple-A homer in the fourth inning, a solo shot. He has a five-game hitting streak, slashing .300/462/.450 with six hits, one homer, five walks and three RBI.

-Ryan Ritter collected two singles for his third multi-hit game of the year and third in his last five contests.

-Aaron Schunk registered two hits, including a triple, for his third multi-hit game of the year, third in his last four games and second-straight. Over his last five, he is slashing .375/.412/.688 with one triple, one homer and seven RBI.

-Diego Castillo made his Isotopes debut, tossing 1.0 perfect inning with two strikeouts.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes travel to Sugar Land to begin a six-game series against the Space Cowboys Tuesday at 6:05 pm MT. Neither team's starters have been announced.

