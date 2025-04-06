Canzone Clubs Two Homers in 13-8 Loss to Reno in Series Finale

RENO, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (5-4) strung together season-high 13 hits despite 13-8 loss to Reno Aces (5-4) at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic Canzone ignited the scoring early in the top of the second inning. With his first homer of the season out to right field, Tacoma took a 1-0 lead.

Reno sent eleven bats to the plate in the bottom of the third inning to bring in seven runs to score. After a pair of scoreless innings from Jhonatahn Diaz, Drake Osborn led off the frame with a double. A bunt single from Connor Kaiser put two aboard to allow Jorge Barrosa to score them both on a double. A single from Jordan Lawlar put another on before Ildemaro Vargas launched a three-run homer to extend a 5-1 lead. The inning continued with an RBI single from Aramis Garcia along with an RBI single from Osborn. After Osborn's second hit of the inning. Reno led 7-1.

In the top of the fourth, Tacoma started to chip away with a double play that scored Cole Young who reached on a walk. Reno answered with another run in the home half after an RBI single from Kessinger.

In the top of the fifth inning, Canzone crushed his second homer of the game to notch the first multi-homer game of the season for a Rainier, but Tacoma continued to trail, 8-3.

Four runs came in to score in the bottom of the seventh inning for Reno. A two-run double from Connor Kaiser highlighted the scoring and extended a 12-3 lead.

Rainier's bats didn't go away quietly after piecing together five runs in the top of the eighth. Tacoma sent nine to the plate. Tyler Locklear got the inning started with a one-out double, his third hit of the game. Then, with two puts, Ben Willauismoson drove him in with a single followed by Dominic Canzone and Samad Taylor who also singled. Rhylan Tholmas and Leo Rivas kept it going, each hitting as single to drive in a run and cut the deficit in half.

Reno scored one more on a wild pitch in the eighth inning and Tacoma fell short, 13-8 the final in the series finale.

Postgame Notes:

The five runs on six hits in the eighth inning are both season-highs for a single inning.

Dominic Canzone's two homer game is the first multi-homer game for a Rainier this season. It is also the first multi-homer game since Samad Taylor on August 31st, 2024. It also marked the seventh multi-homer game of Canzone's career.

Tyler Locklear's four-hit performance is the first four-hit day for a Rainier this year. The performance tied a career-high for him and marked the fourth time in his career he has achieved the feat.

