Reno's Offense Erupts for 13 Runs in Series Finale vs Tacoma

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (5-4) exploded for seven runs in the third inning, cruising to a commanding 13-8 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (5-4) in Sunday's series finale at Greater Nevada Field. With the victory, the Aces clinched their first series win of the season, taking four of six games from the Rainiers.

Jorge Barrosa sparked the seven-run rally, bringing home Drake Osborn on an RBI double down the left-field line to put Reno on the board. The electric switch-hitter has enjoyed a fantastic start to his 2025 campaign, going 10-for-40 (.250) with six doubles, and four RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas continued to swing a hot bat, smashing his second home run in as many days, a three-run shot over the left field porch to score Barrosa and Jordan Lawlar. Vargas has been great since joining the Aces lineup, hitting .323/.400/.548 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI in eight games.

Brandon Bielak picked up his first win as a member of the Aces on Sunday, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five frames. The 29-year-old now owns a 2.79 ERA with five strikeouts in his first two outings of the campaign.

Lawlar came away with a multi-hit performance, racking up two base knocks with two RBI in the win. The Diamondback's #1 overall prospect is now riding a seven-game hitting streak where he has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with three doubles and seven RBI.

Osborn was locked in on Sunday, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI. The backstop has hit considerably well in four games with the Aces, going 6-for-14 (.429) with three doubles and three RBI.

Connor Kaiser registered his best day at the plate this season, collecting three base knocks, including a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. The flashy infielder is now slashing .240/.321/.360 with four RBI in 2025.

The Aces will now venture to Salt Lake where they will take on the Bees, the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, with the first pitch scheduled for 5:35 P.M. PST.

Aces Notables:

Ildemaro Vargas: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-5, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Drake Osborn: 4-for-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Jordan Lawlar: 2-for-5, 2 RBI

Connor Kaiser: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Brandon Bielak: (W, 1-0), 5.0 IP, 3 R/3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

