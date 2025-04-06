Space Cowboys Shut out in Finale against Durham

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

DURHAM, NC - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6) were held off the board in a 6-0 defeat against the Durham Bulls (6-3) on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Jesús Bastidas led off the game with a double but was stranded at second. Sugar Land got two runners on in the second thanks to walks to Brice Matthews and Zack Short before the duo executed a double steal with two outs. However, a groundout stranded both runners. The Space Cowboys were able to load up the bases on two walks and a single in the third but RHP Joe Boyle was able to navigate out of the jam for Durham.

The Bulls struck for two runs in the first thanks to a double and a walk with the bases loaded. An error extended the second, allowing an unearned run to score against RHP AJ Blubaugh (L, 1-1), who fired three innings on Sunday afternoon. Durham tacked on another run in the fourth after an error allowed Chandler Simpson to reach and the centerfielder scored on a double by Bob Seymour, who drove in three runs for Durham. A two-run homer by Dru Baker in the eighth gave the Bulls their final two runs.

NOTABLE:

INF Brice Matthews stole two bases on Sunday, pushing his season total to seven, the most in the Pacific Coast League.

Collin Price recorded a multi-hit game, pushing his hitting streak to four games. In that stretch, Price is 5-for-13 (.385) with a double, a triple, a home run, two RBI, three runs scored and two walks.

RHP Nick Hernandez fired two perfect innings on Sunday afternoon, lowering his season ERA to 1.80 in five games (1 ER/5.0 IP).

The Space Cowboys have now gone 19.0 consecutive innings without scoring a run.

Following an off day on Monday, Sugar Land returns to Constellation Field on Tuesday to start a six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes. Neither team has named a starter for a 7:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be seen live on the Bally Sports Live App or MLB.TV and can be heard anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com. Season Memberships for the 2025 Space Cowboy season, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.

