OKC Comets Game Notes - April 6, 2025

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







El Paso Chihuahuas (3-5) at Oklahoma City Comets (6-2)

Game #9 of 150/First Half #9 of 75/Home #6 of 75

Pitching Probables: ELP-LHP Wes Benjamin (0-0, 1.93) vs. OKC-RHP Evan Phillips (0-0, 9.00)/RHP Bobby Miller (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 6, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets close out their first home series of the season at 2:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets have a 4-1 lead in the series and are trying to win five games within the same series for the first time since going 5-1 against the Chihuahuas Aug. 20-25, 2024 in OKC...Today is a Family Sunday with select Comets players available to sign autographs for fans prior to first pitch, and following the game, kids can take the field to run the bases.

Last Game: El Paso scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning to break a tie and send the OKC Comets to a 12-8 loss Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the eighth inning before a RBI double by Alex Freeland and a bases-loaded walk by Esteury Ruiz knotted the score at 8-8 in the back-and-forth game. The Chihuahuas had scored four runs in the first inning before OKC chipped away at the lead with a RBI single by Freeland and a solo home run by Austin Gauthier. OKC then scored three runs in the third inning, including a two-run double by Eddie Rosario and a RBI single by Ryan Ward to put OKC ahead, 5-4. With El Paso trailing, 6-4, in the seventh inning, the Chihuahuas scored four runs between the seventh and eighth innings before OKC tied the score in the bottom of the eighth. El Paso took the lead for good on a two-run double by Yonathan Perlaza in the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips (0-0) continues his Major League Rehab Assignment and is scheduled to open today's game...He pitched Thursday with the Comets, facing five batters in the fourth inning and allowing one run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout. He threw 24 pitches (14 strikes)...Phillips did not appear in a Cactus League game this spring and was placed on the Dodgers Injured List March 17 with a right rotator cuff strain...Last season he made 61 appearances for the Dodgers, posting a 5-1 record with a 3.62 ERA. He led the team in saves for a second consecutive season (18) and went on to pitch in the NLDS and NLCS, but was left off the World Series roster due to injury...Phillips was claimed by the Dodgers off waivers from Tampa Bay August 16, 2021. Since joining LAD, Phillips has made 194 appearances spanning 189.1 IP. He owns a 15-9 record and 44 saves, while accumulating a 2.28 ERA and 0.94 WHIP...Phillips last started a game Aug. 7, 2021 for Triple-A Durham against Memphis.

Bobby Miller is scheduled to follow Phillips and make his second appearance of 2025...Miller made his first start of the season March 30 in Sugar Land, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings and holding the Space Cowboys to two hits and two walks with four strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's 3-2 win...Miller split time with the Los Angeles Dodgers and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He later spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice throughout the year...With OKC last season, Miller went 0-1 with a 5.06 ERA, 23 K's and 17 walks in 26.2 IP and with the Dodgers posted an 8.52 ERA over 56.0 IP with 52 K's against 30 walks, allowing 17 home runs...Miller made his ML debut in May 2023 and became the first American-born Dodgers rookie to earn double digit wins in a season since Tim Belcher in 1988.

Against the Chihuahuas : 2025: 4-1 2024: 10-8 All-time: 64-51 At OKC: 34-21

The Comets and Chihuahuas face off 12 times during the first half of the PCL season in 2025 after facing each other for all 18 of their head-to-head games during the second half of the 2024 season within a span of 39 games. This season, the teams meet an additional six times during the second half...OKC won the 2024 season series, 10-8, for the team's second season-series win against the Chihuahuas since 2018, but El Paso outscored OKC, 94-76, and outhit OKC, 161-141, over 18 games last season...OKC took five of six games during the final 2024 series between the teams Aug. 20-25 at home...Kody Hoese hit a team-leading five homers and racked up 13 RBI...Entering today, OKC has won 10 of the last 12 meetings overall against the Chihuahuas going back to last season, as well as 10 of the last 12 games in Bricktown.

Fast Learners: Despite last night's loss that snapped a six-game winning streak, Oklahoma City owns the best record in the PCL to start 2025 at 6-2 and today the Comets will look to begin a season with at least seven wins through the first nine games of the season for the fourth time during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015). OKC started with an 8-1 record in 2018 and started 7-2 in both the 2025 and 2023 seasons.

Ready to Launch: Saturday marked the fourth straight game Oklahoma City scored at least six runs and the Comets have racked up 34 runs during the stretch after scoring a total of 18 runs through the first four games of the season...OKC finished with 13 hits Saturday, marking the third straight game OKC finished with a double-digit hit total, and the Comets have outhit their opponent in all eight games this season...Through eight games, OKC's .287 team batting average, .389 on-base percentage and 80 hits lead the PCL, while OKC's 52 runs scored rank second to El Paso (57)...Austin Gauthier hit his first home run of the season in the second inning last night. The homer snapped a stretch of three consecutive games by the Comets without a home run as OKC has hit a league-low five homers through the first eight games of 2025.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland went 3-for-4 Saturday, notching a season high. In addition to his team-high three hits, Freeland recorded a team-leading three RBI, connected on a double and scored two runs. Freeland has now reached base in each of his first eight games of 2025 and is one of six PCL players to reach base in eight games to start the season...Following an 0-for-11 start to the current series, Freeland is 5-for-9 over the last two games.

Flying Starts: Eddie Rosario and Ryan Ward both extended their team-leading hitting streaks to seven games Saturday night. Rosario finished with a double, two RBI and scored a run, while Ward finished with a RBI single and a walk...Rosario has hit safely in each game he has played so far with the Comets, going 10-for-30 with three doubles and six RBI...After going 0-for-3 in the season opener, Ward is 13-for-27 during his hitting streak, with three doubles and seven RBI. Ward's 13 hits to start the season are tied for second-most in the PCL...Ward has 203 RBI in 267 career games with Oklahoma City and is 27 RBI shy of tying OKC's all-time career mark of 230 RBI by Jason Botts (2005-08).

Mound Turnaround: The 12 runs allowed by the Comets last night were a season high and the most allowed by an OKC team since a 12-3 loss against the Chihuahuas July 10, 2024 in Bricktown. OKC has now allowed five or more runs in three straight games (23 total runs) after holding opponents to a combined 13 runs through the first five games of 2025...After allowing just two multi-run innings through the first seven games of the season, the Comets gave up four in last night's game alone, including four-spots in the first and ninth innings. Going back to Friday's game, El Paso has piled up 17 runs over the last 11 innings, with five multi-run innings. The Comets had not allowed a multi-run inning in 54 straight frames prior to Friday's eighth inning...OKC matched its season-high mark by allowing 10 walks Saturday for a second straight game. It's the first time OKC has handed out double digits walks in consecutive games since May 10-11, 2022 at Round Rock. It is believed to only be the second time in team history that has occurred. The Comets have now issued a Triple-A-leading 55 walks through eight games - 14 more than the next highest total (Nashville/Salt Lake). The Comets have walked 17 percent of all batters faced so far...Yesterday El Paso went 7-for-15 with runners in scoring position after OKC had held opponents to a .172 clip through seven games.

Time Stands Still: Each of the Comets' last three games have lasted at least three hours in length (3:20 Saturday; 3:00 Friday; 3:40 Thursday). The last time OKC played three straight three-hour (or more) games was May 7-9, 2024 in Sugar Land (3:16; 3:08; 3:09). The last time OKC played three straight home games that lasted three hours or more at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark was July 8-9, 2022 against Las Vegas (3:15; 3:08) followed by a July 22, 2022 against Sacramento (3:29).

Around the Horn: Dalton Rushing is 6-for-10 over his last two games with a triple, RBI, walk and six runs scored...Hyeseong Kim has hit safely in five straight games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with three doubles...In his team debut last night, Esteury Ruiz went 2-for-3 with a RBI, two walks and a stolen base. Ruiz was acquired by the Dodgers April 2 in a trade with the Athletics for OKC pitcher Carlos Duran.

