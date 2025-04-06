Neto, Kieboom Power Bees Past Isotopes in Series Finale

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Salt Lake Bees held off a furious rally by the Albuquerque Isotopes to secure a wild 9-8 win on Sunday afternoon, improving to 4-5 on the season.

Salt Lake 9, Albuquerque 8

WP: Touki Toussaint (1 - 0)

LP: Jaden Hill (0 - 1)

Game Summary

The Bees wasted no time setting the tone as Niko Kavadas drove in Zach Neto with a two-out RBI double to open a 1-0 lead in the first.

In the second, Neto struck again - this time with a three-run homer to right field following a fielding error and single. His blast gave Salt Lake a commanding 4-0 cushion and knocked Anthony Molina off balance early.

The Bees kept the pressure on in the third. Gustavo Campero doubled, and after a sac fly by J.D. Davis, Carter Kieboom and Sebastián Rivero delivered RBI hits to give Salt Lake a 7-0 lead.

Zach Neto reached base yet again in the fourth, walked, stole second, and came around to score on Campero's RBI single. The Bees were cruising up 8-1, with Brett Kerry in control on the mound.

But the Isotopes refused to fold. They exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth, sparked by a Yanquiel Fernandez solo shot and capped by a 2-run homer by Adael Amador that chased Kerry from the game. Suddenly, it was 8-6, and the Bees' comfortable lead had evaporated.

Without any score in the fifth or sixth, Salt Lake had a prime opportunity in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out but a pair of strikeouts left the game tied at 8 after Albuquerque's 2-run bottom of the frame knotted things up. Aaron Schunk's clutch single drove in the tying runs.

In the top of the ninth, with two outs and no one on, Carter Kieboom sparked a rally with a single and stolen base. Rivero followed with a sharp single to right-center, bringing Kieboom home for what would be the game-winner.

Touki Toussaint, who came in during the seventh, held the line. After a pickoff by Rivero erased a leadoff walk in the eighth, Toussaint needed just nine pitches to retire the side in order in the ninth - three straight groundouts to seal the Bees' dramatic 9-8 victory.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees wrapped up a nine-game road trip by splitting their series against Albuquerque, moving to 4-5 on the young season.

The Bees tallied 12 hits- their second-highest total in a game this season-while Zach Neto blasted the team's sixth home run in nine games. Neto, on a rehab assignment, had his best outing yet with Salt Lake, going 2-for-3 with three runs scored, three RBIs, and his second homer of the week.

Gustavo Campero capped off a stellar series by going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. He logged his fourth multi-hit game of the series and finished 11-for-25 (.440) against the Isotopes. Campero also hit his fourth double in the last five games and ranks second in the Pacific Coast League with five doubles on the year.

J.D. Davis continued his hot streak, going 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. It marked his second consecutive multi-hit game following a 3-for-5 performance the night before, and he extended his RBI streak to three games.

Carter Kieboom recorded his second three-hit game of the season, improving to 8-for-19 (.421) in 2025. He drove in a run and scored three times on Sunday-the most he's scored in a game since June 30, 2024, while with Rochester.

Sebastian Rivero came through in the clutch, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth that put Salt Lake ahead 9-8. The Bees' catcher has hit safely in all four games he's played and now has back-to-back two-hit performances.

Brett Kerry made his second start of the week after tossing five shutout innings with just one hit allowed on Tuesday. He cruised through the first three innings on Sunday, retiring the first six batters and giving up one run. However, Albuquerque broke through in the fourth, scoring five runs and chasing Kerry after 3.2 innings. He was charged with six runs on six hits and struck out two.

Victor González delivered his second scoreless relief outing of the season, striking out a season-high three batters over 2.1 hitless innings.

Touki Toussaint earned the win by finishing the final three innings, giving up two runs on three hits and striking out one. It marked his first win since July 1, 2024, when he earned the victory for the Charlotte Knights against Jacksonville.

Up Next

Salt Lake will return home for the first time this season and play its first ever game at The Ballpark at America First Square on Tuesday at 6:35 PM against the Reno Aces.

