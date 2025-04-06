Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Reno

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 4/6 at Reno

FIRST PITCH - 1:05 PM at Greater Nevada Field - Reno, NV

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Diaz (NR) vs. Reno RHP Brandon Bielak (0-0, 0.00)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI

Today's game notes and starting lineup are attached.

THE RAINIERS : Fell 6-1 to Reno on Saturday afternoon...the Rainiers scored in the first inning, making it four consecutive games the Rainiers have plated a run in the opening frame...Leo Rivas doubled to start the game, followed by Cole Young, who ripped a ball to center field to drive in the game's first run...it was the only lead the Rainiers would hold as Reno answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame...Emerson Hancock made his first Rainiers start of the season, taking the loss...he allowed three runs on five hits in 5.0 innings of work...Reno would score three more runs in the sixth inning, expanding their lead to 6-1...the Rainiers would not get another runner to third base after Young's triple in the first inning in the loss.

FIRST INNING FEAST: By scoring a run in the first inning on Saturday, the Rainiers have plated a run in the opening frame in each of the last four contests, after not doing so in each of the first four games of the season...Tacoma's five walks in the first inning this year are tied for the most in the PCL, and their four strikeouts in the opening frame are the fewest in the league...the team's .417 on-base percentage in the first inning is the best in the PCL, nearly 50 points better than the next-closest team (Reno - .371).

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Rainiers' first Sunday game of the season was one to remember, as Austin Shenton clubbed a three-run, walk-off home run to finish the sweep of the Round Rock Express...in 2024, the Rainiers went 13-13 with a 4.89 ERA, good for fourth in the league...the team's 1.41 WHIP last season was also the third-best in the PCL...in three day games this season, the pitching staff has a 5.40 ERA, compared to their 3.07 ERA in night games...the offense is hitting .157 in day games, compared to their .277 average at night.

DIAZ BUMP DAY: LHP Jhonathan Diaz will make his first Rainiers start of the season today...Diaz made his 2025 debut with Seattle on Tuesday, finishing the game against Detroit by throwing 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out one...in 2024 with Tacoma, Diaz went 9-3 with a 4.36 ERA in 23 appearances (22 starts), striking out 120 in 117.2 innings...Diaz will be making his 11th career appearance and ninth start against Reno today, owning a 3-2 record and a 6.00 ERA against the Aces...this will be Diaz' fifth start at Greater Nevada Field, where he has allowed 21 earned runs in 19.1 innings, going 2-1with a 9.78 ERA

NEVER SAVE NEVER!: In the Rainiers' 7-6 win over Reno on Friday night, Drew Pomeranz closed out the ninth inning, picking up the first minor league save of his career and his 10th save overall, including his time in the Major Leagues...his last save came on August 11, 2020 at Los Angeles (NL) while pitching for San Diego...Friday's game also marked the first time since 2005 that the Rainiers had a pitchers at least 36 years old start (Casey Lawrence - 37y 159d) and finish (Drew Pomeranz 36y 134d) the same game.

BEN DOING IT WITH THE BAT, TOO: INF Ben Williamson recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game on Thursday, going 2-for-4 with his first extra-base hit at Triple-A, clubbing a first-inning double...Williamson has recorded hits in seven of the team's first eight games...after starting the season 3-for-15, Williamson now has six hits in his last 17 at-bats (.353 BA).

REHAB RUNDOWN : RHP Troy Taylor was sent to the Rainiers on Tuesday to begin a Major League Rehab assignment...Taylor was placed on the Mariners' 15-Day Injured List on March 27 (retro March 24) for a right lat strain...Taylor threw in seven spring training games with Seattle, allowing two runs on five hits in 5.1 innings with one walk and one strikeout...Taylor spent 2024 between High-A Everett, Double-A Arkansas and Seattle, going 3-4 with a 1.27 ERA in the minor leagues and 0-0 with a 3.72 ERA in 21 Major League appearances...in his two outings with the Rainiers, Taylor allowed two runs on five hits, striking out two in 1.2...his fastball has topped out at 97.9 mph.

ROLLING INTO RENO: The first road trip of the 2025 season takes the Rainiers to Reno for a six-game series against the Aces...the Rainiers went 19-8 against Reno last season and 7-5 at Greater Nevada Field...the Rainiers hit .281 at Greater Nevada Field last sea- son, their third-highest mark of any PCL venue...the club's 15 home runs last year at GNF are the most they hit at any road ballpark in 2024.

TOP PROSPECTS IN TACOMA: Five of the Mariners' Top 30 prospects (per MLB Pipe- line) will open the season with the Rainiers...No. 3 Cole Young, No. 4 Harry Ford, No. 10 Logan Evans, No. 11 Tyler Locklear and No. 13 Ben Williamson will start the season with Tacoma...Young, Ford, Evans and Williamson made their Triple-A debuts on Friday. Locklear played 70 games with the Rainiers last year, hitting .260 with eight home runs and 41 RBI on his way to making his Major League debut in 2024...Locklear played 16 games with the Mariners last year, going 7-for-45 (.156) with one double, two home runs and three RBI.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 4-1 in San Francisco to the Giants on Saturday... Bryce Miller allowed four runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings, taking the loss...Jesse Hahn made his Mariners debut, spinning 2.0 shutout innings in the seventh and eighth...Dylan Moore hit a solo home run in the fifth inning, scoring Seattle's lone run as part of a 2-for-4 game.

