Veen Leads Offensive Onslaught in 14-3 Drubbing of Salt Lake

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - On a frigid night in Albuquerque where the wind chill finished in the low 20s, Isotopes bats were anything but cold. The Isotopes erupted, scoring in the first six innings en route to a 14-3 victory over the Salt Lake Bees.

Zac Veen led the way offensively, going 5-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI. Veen, Sam Hilliard and Braxton Fulford all smacked two-run homers as part of a six-run third inning.

After falling 15-1 in the Home Opener on Tuesday night, Albuquerque has won three of the last four games from Salt Lake and will go for a series win Sunday afternoon at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Veen's performance marked the 30th time in Isotopes history a player recorded a five-hit contest, and was the first since rehabbing Kris Bryant on July 21, 2024 at Sacramento. It also marked Veen's first career five-hit game, as his previous high was four, reached on four occassions (most recently: May 9, 2024 at Reading).

- Fulford is the first Albuquerque player to homer in at least three consecutive games since Elehuris Montero from July 28-Aug. 1, 2024, a stretch that reached four contests.

- The Isotopes hit three home runs in an inning for the first time since July 20, 2024 at Sacramento, when Trevor Boone, Kris Byrant and Elehuris Montero all went yard in the eighth.

- Hilliard hit safely in his third straight game since joining Albuquerque, and the home run was his 78th in an Isotopes uniform, increasing his franchise record and moving him one away from tying Mike Busch (1993-96, Dukes) for most among all Albuquerque Triple-A players.

- Keston Hiura was 2-for-3, including a two-run single in the fourth inning. He finished with three runs batted in, his first multi-RBI performance since Aug. 17, 2024 at Sacramento (also three).

- Warming Bernabel ended the not-so-warm evening 2-for-4 with a double, his second multi-hit game of the season (also: March 30 at Sacramento).

- Veen doubled twice, the first Isotopes player to accomplish the feat since A.J. Lewis on Sept. 13, 2024 against Las Vegas.

- At the plate, the Isotopes drew eight walks, most in a contest since Sept. 22, 2024, the season finale at Reno (also: eight). Additionally, they struck out just once in a contest for the 15th time in team history (last: July 5, 2018). The club has never had a game where they have not struck out at least one time.

- The six-run uprising in the third marked Albuquerque's most prolific frame since Aug. 11, 2024 vs. Sacramento (six runs in the eighth).

- The Isotopes have compiled 39 runs and 46 hits over their last four contests after combining for four runs and 19 hits in their initial four games this year.

- Albuquerque's pitching staff struck out 13 Bees, their third consecutive game recording double-digits in punchouts (37 total since Thursday).

- Salt Lake backup catcher Sebastian Rivero ate an inning on the mound at the end of a lopsided loss, retiring the Isotopes in order. It was the first time a position player pitched against Albuquerque since Tristen English on Sept. 21, when he earned the win for Reno in extra innings.

- Karl Kauffmann was awarded the victory for the Isotopes in his third career relief appearance, despite walking five and not striking anybody out in his two innings. He allowed one hit and one run during his outing.

- Jefry Yan continued to dazzle on the mound, punching out five batters in two scoreless innings. So far this season, Yan has not allowed a run in three outings (5.0 innings) while giving up just one hit, walking three and striking out nine.

- Albuquerque has won consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 31-Sept. 4 last year, when they took the final two at home against Reno and then won the first two during their road trip to Tacoma.

- If the Isotopes prevail tomorrow, they will win a series for the first time since taking four of six from Reno during the week of Aug. 27-Sept. 1, 2024.

On Deck: The series and homestand comes to a close tomorrow afternoon. It will be a Bark in the Park game at Isotopes Park, with gates opening at 12:30 pm and first pitch slated for 1:35. Right-handed pitcher Anthony Molina will start for Albuquerque against Bees right-hander Brett Kerry.

