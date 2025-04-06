El Paso Takes Series Finale

April 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets closed out their first home series of the season with a 6-4 loss to the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Chihuahuas (4-5) grabbed the first lead of the game when Trenton Brooks hit a two-run home run out to right-center field. Oklahoma City (6-3) got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Ryan Ward hit a fly ball out to left field that hit off the glove of El Paso's left fielder, allowing Kody Hoese to score on the error. The teams exchanged RBI doubles in the fifth inning with Esteury Ruiz's double for the Comets trimming El Paso's lead to 3-2. After El Paso extended its lead in the seventh inning, Chris Okey lined a RBI double into left field for the Comets (6-3). The Chihuahuas extended to a 6-3 lead in the ninth inning before OKC added a run in its final at-bat when James Outman connected on a RBI groundout.

Of Note:

-The Comets lost back-to-back games for the first time this season as they closed out their home series against El Paso. Despite losses Saturday and Sunday, Oklahoma City won its first home series of the season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, 4-2.

-Alex Freeland finished the game with two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Over his last three games, Freeland is batting 7-for-14 with two doubles, five RBI and three runs scored. He has reached base in each of his first nine games to start the season.

-Kody Hoese picked up his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance of the series with the Comets, opening Sunday's game with a scoreless first inning. He faced four batters, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and threw 13 pitches (11 strikes). Phillips did not appear in a Cactus League game this spring and was placed on the Dodgers Injured List March 17 with a right rotator cuff strain.

-Entering Sunday, OKC had scored at least six runs in each of its previous four games (34 total runs). Sunday's four runs scored were the fewest by the Comets since a 4-1 win against the Chihuahuas Tuesday in OKC. The Comets' seven hits Sunday also marked the team's lowest total since finishing with seven hits in that Tuesday victory.

-The Comets allowed six runs Sunday marking a fourth straight game in which they allowed five or more runs. OKC has now allowed 29 runs over the last four games after holding opponents to a combined 13 runs through the first five games of the season.

Next Up : The Comets travel to open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 6, 2025

